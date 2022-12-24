There was no better all-around player in the area during the 2022 volleyball season than Aislyn Williams, and for her performance for the Canton Lady Warriors, she has been named the Daily Review Volleyball MVP.
“There probably isn’t another player that shares her love for the game,” Canton Head Coach Sheila Wesneski said. “No matter what you asked of her, she took on that role and did her best every game.”
Her ability to take on new roles was apparent during the year, and when their setter was injured, she took on the responsibility of setting up teammates and thrived.
Her ability to not only dish out to teammates but also be one of the best attackers on the team is a rare feat where she showed just how important she was as a player to Canton’s success.
“We had a lot of adversity this year, and her positive outlook and versatility is what helped us be successful this year,” Coach Wesneski said.
Williams was a key piece of a team who had enjoyed a myriad of successes over the past years, and helped mold her program into an NTL and District IV power in her time with Canton — and set the tone for the program moving forward.
“She and her teammates have set the bar high for the future volleyball program,” Coach Wesneski said. “However, it is now up to the younger ones to embrace it and make it their legacy. Not filling the shoes of Aislyn and her teammates but building their own culture and legacy.”
Williams was a stat stuffer during the season with Canton, as she had 141 kills, 73 aces, 32 blocks, 201 digs, and 250 assists and could be found doing everything on the floor — from playing stellar defense, to setting perfect passes, all the way to being a vicious attacker.
She helped lead her team to an NTL Small School title for the second straight year and a spot in the District IV finals, where they came up just short of back-to-back Class A crowns.
But most importantly, it was her attitude on and off the floor that set her apart as a volleyball player, and was an extremely coachable and dedicated player.
“Her best qualities are the dedication to play in the offseason,” Coach Wesneski said. “She is very coachable and can take constructive criticism and improve so there is a desire to win and improve her skills. She also cares about her teammates so even while trying to get better, she wants her teammates to also become better.”
Daily Review Volleyball All-Stars
MVP: Canton’s Aislyn Williams
Offensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Jenny Ryan
Defensive Player of the Year: Wyalusing’s Priscella Newton
Coaching Staff of the Year: Canton
Rookie of the Year: Troy’s Kali Ayers
Canton’s Jilaney Hartford
Towanda’s Paige Manchester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.