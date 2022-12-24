Williams MVP

Canton’s Aislyn Williams gets underneath the ball during a match this past season.

 Review Photo/Nick Coyle

There was no better all-around player in the area during the 2022 volleyball season than Aislyn Williams, and for her performance for the Canton Lady Warriors, she has been named the Daily Review Volleyball MVP.

“There probably isn’t another player that shares her love for the game,” Canton Head Coach Sheila Wesneski said. “No matter what you asked of her, she took on that role and did her best every game.”