Senior Austin Richards announced his commitment to Lock Haven University to run both track and cross country on June 25.
Richards, a dual-sport athlete, ran cross country for two years in the fall while participating in soccer, and threw the javelin for three years as a member of the track team before his senior season was cut short due to COVID-19. In just two cross country meets in 2019 Richards captured one 1st place finish while running his season-best time of 16:10. Last season as a junior on the track team, Richards won the javelin throw at the NTL Championships with his season-best throw (148-ft, 11-in).
“After looking at the coaches and talking with them and discussing how their teams worked I really was interested on participating and getting better at what I can do,” Richards said.
Richards also noted that winning the NTL’s in the javelin helped influence his decision and pushed him towards throwing at Lock Haven.
Richards next goal for when he arrives on camps, “I want to compete at that level.”
Middle School cross country head coach Karen Hoose noted Richards’ work ethic and drive.
“I’ve only been a coach since Austin has been a senior on the team and we were very excited for him to come back out senior year. As a middle schooler he was the top runner in the NTL and I remember vividly watching him run those races. He’s driven and he’s always been a dual-sport athlete in the fall. I have no doubt at Lock Haven he’s going to be the same way, he’s just a driven kid who’s goal-oriented and I’m excited to see what he accomplishes there.
Despite not having a senior track season, first-year head coach Jill Gastrock also noted Richards’ work ethic as he kept in shape despite not having a season.
“I saw Austin training seven days a week every week,” Gastrock said. “And it was on his own, not necessarily with a team or a group of friends. No matter the day or the weather he was working out and was dedicated to improving his physical fitness.”
WellsboroAthletics.com would like to congratulate Austin on furthering both his academic and athletic careers at Lock Haven University.
