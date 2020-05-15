Let’s get one thing clear – strong hands will benefit anyone reading this article.
That means you!
Whether you’re an athlete…
Or a weight lifter…
Or if you work with your hands…
Or if you just do tasks around the house…
Strong hands are a great asset to have.
But did you know that grip strength can actually help you live longer?
According to the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, Dr. Kate Duchowny measured hand
strength of many individuals and concluded that hand grip strength is highly reliable in predicting
overall health and longevity.
Today, I’m going to show you something that you can do to test and develop your hand, wrist, and lower
arm strength, and you don’t even have to buy any equipment. In fact, if you’re reading this article in a
physical newspaper, the equipment you need is already in your hands.
What you’re going to do is once you’ve finished reading the paper today, grab out one of the full sheets
and begin folding it in half, several times.
Once you’ve got it folded so it’s a little smaller than a magazine, grab it however you want to, with both
hands, and try to rip it in half.
You might be surprised how tough it is to tear through the folded up newspaper.
If you can’t get all the way through it, don’t worry, you’re not alone.
The hands are often a major weak link for lifters and athletes, and anything you can do to bring your
hand strength up is a good thing.
Grip strength is one of the things we focus on at PEAK Strength and Fitness in Wyalusing PA with all
trainees, including wrestlers, baseball, football, and basketball players, just to name a few. We even
include hand and wrist strengthening drills with general population lifters who are just looking to
improve their all-around strength and fitness levels. Strong hands benefit every body.
Here are some things to consider when you make newspaper tearing a part of your daily routine:
1. The more times you fold it, the tougher it’s going to be to rip. Don’t shy away from the challenge.
Fold, fold, fold away!
2. If you try ripping through the fold it will be tougher to tear. If you start out ripping through the edge,
it will be slightly easier to get it started.
3. For more pure grip strength, avoid bracing the hands or the paper against your body. If you need help
getting it started, you can of course brace a bit at the beginning.
4. If your hands are already weapons of mass destruction, you can fold up two pieces of newspaper
stacked together for additional challenge. If you’re more of a rookie when it comes to shredding paper
with your bare hands, you might need to stick with just one page. It’s best to start where you are,
strength-wise. Write that down.
5. From time to time, switch up your grip. For instance, once you have reached greatness with your
right hand on top, put that left hand on top instead and make it do more work.
6. When all the newspapers are gone in your household, there’s always magazines, catalogs, decks of
cards, road atlases, dictionaries, phone books, and encyclopedias for you to go crazy on.
Ripping and tearing things can be a lot of fun, believe it or not. Soon, you will be showing off to your
friends, and this could even end up being a way to impress that special person on your next date.
Remember, having a good grip is never a bad thing, and both dudes and the ladies dig strong hands.
Look me up on Facebook, and let me know how your newspaper tearing is going.
All the best,
“Napalm” Jedd Johnson
PEAK Strength and Fitness, Wyalusing PA
