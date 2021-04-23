Gabby Picco had the ball on her feet against the Notre Dame girls.
She raced down the sideline in Elmira and you could hear the opposing coaches voice.
The Crusaders coach screamed instructions to his players to watch the pass. He instructed them to contain Picco, who will play at Division I LaSalle next year.
It’s a scene Picco is used to as coaches for years have tried to figure out ways to slow her down.
But, this was a little different.
The coach trying to game plan against Gabby Picco was Gabby’s father, Joe Picco.
“It was certainly different,” Joe Picco said of facing his daughter. “But, the hard part really was knowing she knew everything I was going to do .That made it really difficult. And knowing that was the player when we played against them that was the player we had to play around. I had to keep the ball away from her more than anything else.
“She was the most difficult girl in the IAC to stop. It was certainly a momentous type of endeavor we took upon ourselves at Notre Dame to try and stop her. It was certainly and interesting couple of months in the house.”
For Gabby it was a lot different having her dad try and slow her down.
“It is definitely a lot different,” she said. “He did good job of shutting me down, because he trained me, so he knows everything I am capable of. But it was definitely a lot different, but I’m just happy he could be at my games and watch me play.
“Normally he’s my number one fan, he still was, but he was out to win, I was out to win, we both hate losing more than we like winning, so I completely understood it.”
As Joe said, Gabby knew what he liked to do as a coach, and that helped her get the best of her dad the first time the teams played.
“He’s a possession type of guy,” Gabby said. “As soon as we played them I knew that was what the big thing was and I was going to get shut down so I was doing everything in my power, but kudos to ND and kudos to my dad for sticking it out and winning.”
After the first game Joe wasn’t too happy with the result.
“He was very upset,” Gabby said. “Actually as soon as I got home he was looking at the game film. I was like what are you doing and he said I just want to see how you scored.”
The next game the Crusaders evened the score with a win, and then Notre Dame won the rubber match between the two teams to help them claim the division title.
“I didn’t talk to her after the first game,” Joe said. “I had every excuse why we lost. And the second game we were vice versa I think. the third game we decided, the way it happens it happens and we will support each other no matter what.”
“He didn’t talk to me the first game, I didn’t speak to him the second,” Gabby said. “But, like I said we both hate losing more than we like winning, so completely understandable. But we did talk the third game.”
While having her dad coach against her is different, it was nice for Gabby to have her dad at those games on the sidelines, after he had coached Towanda’s girls team the past two years.
“In past seasons he hasn’t really seen me play a lot in high school just because of his schedule and my schedule, so I was fortunate this year for him to at least see me play three times and then make a few other games,” Gabby said.
The idea of her dad coaching Waverly’s biggest rivals did take a little getting used to.
“I was a little upset at first, but I definitely was 100% supporting him and when he told me I was super excited for him and I was super excited to play against his team, because I knew they would be great, and they were great,” Gabby said.
For Joe, he has watched Gabby for years, and coached her in travel soccer, but he saw a new side of her as he tried to defend her.
“She’s a much better player than I give her credit for,” Joe said. “When I am studying her against me and how I’m going to stop her. It’s easier to promote her positives when she’s on your side. It’s harder to go against her and see how great of a player she is actually and how you have to defend against her, and how you have to play around her. It’s definitely a different perspective playing against her and the type of player she is.”
For Joe, what he saw trying to stop Gabby is things he first saw in his daughter when she was little.
“Gabby started with me when she was 6 years old and she was actually my u10 goalie because she was so small I couldn’t put her any place else on the field,” Joe said. “That was probably the first time when she was that age that I saw the competitive drive in her. She was unbelievable, she was the smallest kid on the field, but she was diving all over the place to stop goals. She has really grown and to her credit she has done a majority of it on her own. As coaches we say we can coach the kids but we can’t play for them. She has taken everything all the great coaches have given her, whether it be Rich Pitts or Taylor Schram and used them to her benefit to become the complete player she is today.”
After a couple seasons at Towanda, Joe was in his first season at Notre Dame. For Joe the shortened season and Covid is part of what led him to Notre Dame.
“A few different things happened,” Joe said. “Towanda, I had full intent of going back until Covid hit and how I was going to work around my office. After it ‘hit the airwaves’ a couple schools reached out to me if I was interested in coaching a shortened season and I said yes at that point and I just chose a couple schools to go talk to.
“Notre Dame has always had a great tradition in girls soccer. It’s always been a dogfight between Waverly and Notre Dame in the IAC. It’s a really small school where a lot of legacy and a lot of culture has developed over the years. To be completely honest with you it was one of only two schools I would have coached in this area again and I wanted to be on the girls side and I turned down a couple boys jobs and Notre Dame was just the right fit at the right time.”
Notre Dame has a strong tradition in soccer. This year’s senior class had been to a state final in their careers and the Crusaders have won a state title in the past.
Joe has seen the team over the years and knew what this program could be.
“Interesting enough the last couple of years I watched Notre Dame play Waverly and I always thought if we could put the right things together at Notre Dame we could topple Waverly off. Not that I wanted to topple my daughter, but I always liked to build to programs and rise to the challenge of programs and that intrigued me. But it was just the right time and the right fit and it gave me the opportunity to still watch Gabby play. I can tell you in my measures of it we exceeded our loftiest of goals this year and we are just going to keep building on that. Notre Dame is a little more difficult than a public school in the sense that their enrollment is very small so you are using everything you can to play soccer. It’s not one you can develop from a u6 program up. Waverly had the great fortune Brian Meyers and I when my oldest was one was young we started devloping that program and it really reaped the benefits over the years culminating in what they did the past several years.
“Notre Dame this year played a completely different style of soccer than they have in recent years. As much as you can kind of predict what you can do there are big hurdles. I do want to say one thing I am very grateful. My wife puts a lot of time watching in the stands and letting me go and my kids they have almost allowed me to do this at the expense of them and I’ve always had one of them with me. Next year is going to be a challenge with that. I’m excited for ND’s future and at ND we think we are going to keep on pushing until we get another state title.”
The Picco family has always supported Joe as a coach, and also supported the girls playing soccer.
For Gabby the past couple years she would often play games the same day as her dad, and someone from the family always seemed to be at both games.
“One way or another we would try and always support each other,” Gabby said. “Me playing a game and then going straight to Towanda or even this year I’d have practice and then I’d go up to Notre DAme and watch them play. I think a big aspect of how we play is family. My dad has brought that with every team, starting with the boys Waverly team. They would always be at our house, the Towanda team would always be at our house and now Notre Dame I’m sure he already feels like part of the family there to.”
As soon as her season ended Gabby was ready to help her dad out.
“My season ended when we played them and I was there helping them get ready for IAC Championships because I wanted to see that team succeed,” Gabby said. “’m super excited to see Notre Dame succeed because I know they are going to and I can’t wait to watch them play next year.”
Now it’s on to the Division I level for Gabby.
“I am super excited,” Gabby said. “ I think I have a lot of work to do in order to be prepared. I’m trying to take everything into consideration and I’m excited to just play soccer and continue on in college.
“It’s going to be really fun, we are all really good at that level. It’s going to separate the good from teh great and I’m ready to achieve what a lot of people think I can’t, and I’m up to the challenge.”
Joe knows how hard his daughter has worked to reach this goal.
“Gabby does a lot of work on her own,” Joe said. “There are a lot of misguided people that think that a coach that is a parent think they have a special leg up, but Gabby has done a lot of work on her own, so you give her credit. That and one of the special things I think about my family is we have all supported each other in every endeavor we do and soccer has really brought us close as a family with all the trips we’ve made and all the discussions we have had and all the perspectives the games bring as a family.”
And, now the family will be able to have discussions about Gabby’s games with LaSalle.
“You can’t imagine how I excited I am to step again on LaSalle’s campus and watch her step on that field,” Joe said. “You are always proud of your kids, no matter what they do especially proud of Gabby in the sense she has worked at this for so many years to get to this point. During Covid with everything that happened during the pandemic it would have been easy for her to step aside and take a different path, but she didn’t, she actually worked harder during Covid. I actually think that’s what the coaches at LaSalle saw in her, her work rate, her will to compete. and the impact she has on the game.”
Last week Waverly grad Melina Ortiz qualified for the NCAA Tournament as a member of the Siena women’s soccer team, playing more than 50 minutes in the conference title game.
For Gabby, watching her former teammate have that success just makes her imagine where she could be in the near future.
“I am always proud of my former teammates and I texted Melina and I said keep working hard, you are kicking butt great job, it’s super exciting and I could see myself being in that position,” Gabby said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.