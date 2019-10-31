The Wellsboro-North Penn rivalry is one that volumes worth of books could be written about.
“My dad (Nate McNamara) still has stories from when he was a kid playing Wellsboro and when he was coaching Boys Basketball for awhile (at North Penn) and I remember being little, seven or eight maybe, and just knowing this is a big game and it’s time to go,” Liberty Senior Co-Captain Joanne McNamara remarked.
“It’s exciting. It’s always been this way, us versus them, and it does not get bigger than this,” Wellsboro Co-Captain Caitlyn Callahan said.
It’s a rivalry that if you live in the communities of Wellsboro and those that make up Southern Tioga School District you’re born into. Most people’s first experience with the rivalry happens before we are old enough to go to school, on a cold night week ten of football season, our parents dressing us entirely too warm for the annual Morton Jones Memorial Game that pits Wellsboro against North Penn. Make no mistake, this rivalry is about much more than football. The classic games, stories, and players over the years have featured prominently in nearly every sport. For nearly two decades now the league championship for girls or boys basketball, depending on the year, has gone through these two communities. When the NTL was split into the East and West, the final year of that alignment being the 2012-2013 school year, the marquee volleyball game was always Wellsboro versus Mansfield in the West. The names on the jerseys, front and back, have changed as schools have closed, been rebranded, and teams moved. But it’s the same communities, the same love for their teams, and two really passionate fan bases.
“It’s just like football, we just don’t have a trophy to play for. It’s nice to know that you’re always going to have that match every year that everyone looks forward to,” remarked Wellsboro Head Coach Sharon Zuchowski, a Wellsboro graduate who suited up in this rivalry in decades past. There will be a trophy at stake tonight, one that will denote who will be this year’s District IV Class AA Volleyball Champions. It’s a trophy that the Mounties of North Penn Liberty have raised the last three years, and one that Wellsboro, especially their star-studded senior class, desperately wants.
Don’t think for a second that just because they will be playing for their fourth title in a row tonight in Williamson at 7 p.m. that NPL will view this match as routine. They know the stakes.
“It would be really great (winning four in a row). Starting my freshman, year, you’re new and you don’t really understand what it means to be a district champion but once you win one you get it and we’ve kept going and going. The feeling of winning does not diminish. Every year it’s another one and we asked ourselves ‘can we win another one’ and I think that if we win it will feel like the first one all over again,” McNamara said, her face struggling to hold back the excitement of what was to come in two days time.
“It will feel like the first one. In some ways I actually think it’s more sweet every time we win one because no one thinks you’ll do it again, and no one thinks you will do it again after that and the pressure increases,” remarked North Penn Liberty Head Coach Jennifer Nawri.
For Wellsboro, this senior class is still looking for a first one. This will be the fourth time Wellsboro and a Southern Tioga team meet in the district final, as before the school mergers in Southern Tioga School District they were in different classes. The first match, played in 2012, was a classic, with Wellsboro storming back from triple match point down in the fourth set to win in five. North Penn Liberty has taken the last two in 2017, a five set loss in which Wellsboro made 17 service errors in the match and 4 in the decisive fourth set, and 2018 and Wellsboro is determined to stop that trend. There’s no hiding the fact that North Penn Liberty has been the Hornets’ bugaboo the last two seasons. In those two seasons, the Hornets have lost nineteen sets. Fifteen of them have been against the Mounties, and the Hornets have only won one. Yet, this is a group that believes that they will give the Mounties a match tonight and have a good chance to win.
“Seeing them come in so confident makes us want it even more. We want to knock them down even harder and we will play even harder for it,” Wellsboro Co-Captain Ryann Adams said.
Wellsboro has come close to taking sets off of North Penn Liberty this year, something that no team from Pennsylvania has done. But costly unforced errors down the stretch in those close sets has hurt the Hornets, especially since North Penn Liberty tends to play a safer style of volleyball when sets get tight late.
“We truly believe that we have to have a positive attitude at all times and focus on every point. We have to cut down on the amount of points we give them that they don’t earn,” said Callahan.
“We have a tendency to make mental mistakes and we can’t afford to do that when it gets to 20-20 in a set like it has against them. Every point you have to fight for your life.”
The atmosphere is something both teams are looking forward to. Expect a sellout crowd in Williamson tonight.
“It’s really nice having your student section behind you, knowing that they support you even if it’s not the sport you play,” said Adams.
A lot of people think this group of Mounties cannot be touched in the area this year. So far they have been proved right. Yet, if you ask Callahan and Adams, they do not share that opinion. When asked if they truly believed they could stay with North Penn Liberty’s level for an entire five set match, the two seniors looked at each other said and emphatic “yes" and “definitely” and then giggled. They both know the stakes. When asked if this is going to be the biggest game they play in in their athletic careers, they were as sure as the sun is hot.
NPL might not have had their best performance in their semifinal win over Athens Tuesday, but that is not something Coach Nawri expects to repeat itself in tonight’s match.
“I think our intensity will be higher Thursday. I think we will get rid of some of the mental mistakes we made tonight (Tuesday’s match against Athens) and come out on all cylinders Thursday.”
One final layer to this match is the fact that a lot of the girls on the two teams play club volleyball together, many coached by Coach Nawri, and it makes everyone want it more.
“I think it adds to it because they know each other and they want those bragging rights and they want to beat each other,” said Nawri.
“I play a lot with them and they’re nice girls but it’s allowed me to recognize their strengths and weaknesses and the holes in their games,” remarked Callahan.
At the end of the match Thursday, one of these two teams will be the lead characters in another chapter of one of the best rivlaries in Pennsylvania High School Sports. Area legends like Tesia Kacyznski, Taryn Rumsey, and Dakkari Ayers for Southern Tioga and Kayla Deats, Alex Marple and Hannah Zuchowski for Wellsboro have all left their mark on this rivalry. Tonight, two of PIAA’s top AA volleyball teams will be able to write their own destiny.
