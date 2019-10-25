It’s Rivalry Week in PA while up in New York, Waverly takes on state power Chenango Forks.
TOWANDA AT WYALUSING, 7 P.M.
According to Towanda coach Craig Dawsey, this week’s rivalry games are bringing excitement amongst all of the N.T.L. teams this year.
“I think all the players in the N.T.L. are excited for this rivalry week,” he stated. “How could you not be excited?”
With a day full of rivalry matches, Dawsey believes that current records hold little sway over this week’s matchups.
“I think Wyalusing is a much better team than their record indicates. During this week, no matter what the rivalry game is you have to exclude the records. The plays made by players determine who wins and who will lose. The team that can finish out drives will have a chance to win. Defensively teams can not make mental errors. Mental errors on defense means points.”
Wyalusing worked this week to prepare for their match up with Towanda and are feeling ready to go, according to Wyalusing’s coach James Buchman.
“Our boys are feeling pretty good,” he stated. “They are excited and are in the right mindset. They have had a pretty week of preparation and are just ready to get this thing started.”
Despite previous matchups this year, Buchman believes Towanda will be tough opponents.
“Towanda isn’t the biggest, strongest, or fastest team we have seen this year, but they are extremely tough kids. They are coached very well and have a tradition there.”
Tanner Kunkle’s toughness has earned the respect of Buchman this year and Wyalusing will look to slow him down through tough defense.
“Tanner Kunkle is one of the toughest high school football players I have ever seen,” stated Buchman. “That’s saying a lot because I’ve seen a ton of college level players with toughness. He gets hit, limps to the sideline, gets the play, then carries the ball again. He has my respect as a football player. With that being said, we still have to play tough defense against these guys. They will be pumped up and prepared just like we will be. Let’s see what happens.”
ATHENS AT SAYRE 7 P.M.
The valley is also pumped for the Rusty Rail tonight.
“This is the week that is always circled on the schedule,” said Athens‘ coach Jack Young. “They know it’s the game that most eyes are watching from community to family to friends. It’s a big deal.”
“The guys are excited,” said Sayre’s coach Kevin Gorman. “They know it’s a big game for them, but they also know it is just another step to our goal.”
After a big win last week against Muncy seizing the NTL II Championship, Sayre remains focused on their goal.
“We just need to keep doing what we are doing on both sides of the ball,” said Gorman. “Last week was a nice win but that was last week come out ready to go this week and we will be fine.”
Sayre will look to minimize Athens’ run game and keep an eye on Keegan Rude, according to Gorman.
“You need to keep their running game in check because if they can run the ball they will do that all game. Also, know where Rude is at all times. He is a nice wide receiver and when he gets the ball, he does some nice things with it.”
The Rusty Rail has always drawn onlookers in the community and this year is no different, according to Athens’ coach Jack Young.
The line of scrimmage and patient plays are what Athens is looking at to put points on the board, according to Young.
“We have to take care of the little things and be patient. Coach Gorman has their defense playing very well and they do a great job limiting big plays. The line of scrimmage, on both sides of the ball is very important Friday night.”
It will be a tough test for the Wildcats as they take another team capable of putting up points in a hurry.
Offensively, Athens must move the ball in order to build some momentum and keep Sayre’s offense on the sidelines.
TROY AT CANTON, 7 P.M.
The Old Shoe will be a battle of the titans this year with both teams having an 8-1, though Canton hopes to seize the win with a home field advantage.
“They are excited to play for the old shoe at home,” said Canton’ coach Tyler Sechrist. “Both teams are 8-1 and we are playing for a share of the NTL championship.”
Canton will need to slow Troy’s running game in order to take the win, according to Sechrist.
“Troy is big and strong up and have some good backs,” he stated. “We need to slow down there running attack and force them into 3rd and long situations. They are well coached and stick to what they do best. It will be a challenge to slow down there running game.”
Sechrist believes that seizing opportunities in the offensive game is how Canton looks to move past Troy in what is expected to be a competitive matchup.
“Our Athletes will need to make plays when given the opportunity. We are blessed to have multiple weapons on offense we will need to spread the ball around. We are playing a very good opponent this week at home where our fans are always great and we have played well this year. It will be a great atmosphere and a lot of fun.”
Troy used last year’s loss in the Old Shoe game as their motivation to strive towards being a better team this year, according to Troy’s coach Jim Smith.
“The old shoe classic is something we always look forward to,” said Smith. “Last year was a great game that went down to the wire and we ended up on the losing end. This has motivated us over the last one year to become a much better team. This game has a lot riding on it for our team. It’s not just the old shoe, it’s an outright NTL championship and it’s a home field advantage opportunity in the post season.
Troy will look to maximize their time with the ball while attempting to limit Cantons’ to find the win.
“Slowing down a good Canton team is always a task,” stated Smith. “It’s important to limit the big plays and force them into long sustained drives. Keeping the ball on offense for 30 minutes or more is always a goal. We need to control the clock and limit their possessions.”
Drives off of the line of scrimmage will be Troy’s course of action to win the offensive game, according to Smith.
“Canton has a proven defense over the past two years really. It’s been the strength of their team and they haven’t given up a whole lot this year. For us it’s a simple recipe. We have got to win the battle on the line of scrimmage and not turn the ball over. It’s been our focus for many years. When we win that battle the outcomes are normally positive. It’s easier said than done but I have a lot of confidence in all of our guys. They are a great group of young men, we have great leaders and I am excited for Friday night. We both have very supportive communities, both have successful programs and has all of the makings of a great game. Hope to see the Trojan faithful pack in the stands.”
WELLSBORO AT NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD, 7 P.M.
North Penn-Mansfield is excited to face-off with Wellsboro this week despite two losses at home, according to NPL coach Tom Dickinson.
“It is the game we look forward to the most each year,” said Dickinson. “Those were two games that we could have won, we need to look at how we can all improve to have a better outcome this week. We need to attack their offense and let them react to us, instead of us reacting to them.”
COWANESQUE VALLEY AT OTTO-ELDRED, 7 P.M.
CV (2-7) came up short in another close battle last week against Montgomery, falling 16-6.
“Well we moved the ball well last week and just stopped ourselves,” said CV coach Mike Schmitt. “We are focusing on our young guys getting a good grasp of the offense and why we do what we do, while hopefully sending the Seniors out in a high note.”
Otto-Eldred is 3-6 on the season playing out of District IX.
“Otto has the ability to make plays on offense and their QB is good,” Schmitt remarked. “So we have to stay on our keys on defense. They can cause a lot of confusion on defense so simplistic execution on our part is important.”
CV has made some strides in Schmitt’s first year as coach and he would like to finish strong.
“Just staying the course and finishing on a high note,” he said. “Winning your last game can be a major lift going into off season, hopefully we play hard and finish well.”
CHENANGO FORKS AT WAVERLY, 7 P.M.
The Wolverines will take on state power Forks to end their regular season.
Forks comes in 7-0 with plus-182 point differential on the season. They are the regular season divisional champs.
Waverly sits at 3-4 as they look finish their Section IV play strong.
Eight grade quarterback Joey Tomasso has throw for 1082 yards so far this season with 11 touchdowns while Aidan Westbrook and Jalen McCarty are both over 300 yards receiving.
