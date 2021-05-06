For the second time in as many weeks, Mansfield University track and field senior Rob Robbins earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Field Athlete of the Week for his Javelin throw of 69.40 meters at the LHU Qualifiers, the conference office announced on Wednesday afternoon, May 4.
Robbins took first place in the Javelin as he improved his Mansfield record by 1.26 meters, and also sets a new facility record at Lock Haven, which had previously been 67.18 meters. That mark moves Robbins up to fifth nationally and keeps him 10.34 meters ahead of the next athlete in the PSAC.
Robbins already qualified for the NCAA Championships with his qualifying mark of 68.14 at Shippensburg’s Paul Kaiser Classic last Saturday. The senior earned his first Athlete of the Week as a Mountaineer following that meet.
MU HEADED TO PSAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Mounties travel to Shippensburg University to compete in the PSAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships Thursday – Saturday, May 6 – 8.
The NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held at Grand Valley State from May 27 – May 29.
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa- Over a calendar year after having their outdoor season canceled, welcoming a new head coach and introducing 22 athletes to the outdoor collegiate season, the Mansfield University track & field team will send a group of 11 student-athletes to represent the Mountaineers at the 2021 PSAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg Pa., Thursday, May 6 through Saturday, May 8 at Seth Grove Stadium.
Live results and video coverage will be provided by the PSAC communication staff. Updates throughout the event will be made on the Mountaineer official social media accounts (@MUmounties).
A YEAR OF FIRSTS
With the 2020 outdoor season canceled due to Covid-19, most Mountaineers will be making their Outdoor PSAC Championship debuts. Head Coach Jamal Johnson will also get his first look at a PSAC Championship.
Sophomores Christian Tanner, Kevin Heeman, Henry Polanco, Rylie Mong, and Terrance Quaker all have experience from the 2019 PSAC Indoor Track and Field hampionships, but will appear in their first collegiate Outdoor Championship event.
Junior Caden Fisher is the only Mountie with PSAC Outdoor Championship experience qualifying as a freshman in 2019.
THE RUNDOWN
Sophomore Kevin Heeman will start tings off Thursday night in the 10K, where he is slated sixth with a preliminary time of 32:34.25.
Friday afternoon junior Donoven Cook will take stage in the long jump and junior Caden Fisher will take part in the 110 hurdles.
Junior Sean Ringgold qualified and will compete in the 200- and the 400-meter dash. Ringgold currently sits fourth in the 200-meter dash (22.13) and seventh in the 400-meter dash (50.32) conference rankings. Sophomore Terrance Quaker joins Ringgold in the 400-meter dash.
The 100-meter dash will contain sophomore Henry Polanco in the men’s race and freshman Tegann Anderson for the women. Both athletes saw their names appear on the top-10 program-record list at Mansfield this season.
Slated fourth in the PSAC, sophomore Christian Tanner will look to collect All-Conference honors in the 800-meter run, something he was able to do during last indoor season.
Freshman Aneisa Dodson will compete in the 1500-meter run, while sophomore Rylie Mong will open the third day competing in the Pole Vault, where she currently sits seventh.
Coming of two straight weeks of being PSAC field athlete of the week, senior Rob Robbins will look to capture gold in the Javelin. He currently sits top in the conference with a best mark of 69.40, 11 meters longer than the next PSAC competitor.
The show will close with the 4x400 relay where Mansfield currently sits third in the conference with a best time of 3:26.24. The lineup will be determined race day, but will be chosen out of Ringgold, Quaker, Tanner, Polanco or freshman Victor Ortiz.
NEXT UP
Senior Rob Robbins and any additional Mountaineer NCAA National Championship Qualifiers will travel to Grand Valley State from May 27 – May 29.
