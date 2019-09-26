Three years ago Rob Robbins showed he was one of the best javelin throwers in the nation.
The Northeast Bradford, and Cornell, graduate earned a sixth-place finish at the 2016 Olympic Trials, despite just starting to get back from Tommy John Surgery.
After that, Robbins was done. He was ready to pack up his javelin and move on with life.
Injuries were bothering Robbins, and life was calling and he was ready to move onto other things.
But, recently Robbins has started to feel the call of track and field again, and now he’s back throwing, working as an assistant track and field and cross country coach at Mansfield University, while preparing to train for the 2020 Olympic Trials.
“I had kind of been thinking about it for a while, but kind of late in the summer I actually threw for fun at the Keystone State Games and it went really well,” Robbins said. “It was kind of a gauge of where I was, because I hadn’t thrown the javelin in three years and I am coming off a pretty major knee injury.”
For Robbins what he did to his knee was severe, and he’s just working his way back from that.
“I had a pretty bad injury,” Robbins said. “I bent my leg backward. In the first few months after the injury I didn’t think I’d ever jog again,because I was so gun shy to do anything. As time goes on your body is amazing at adapting to it’s deficiencies. I do have a lot of pain, but the leg is strong and it’s able to function. I wouldn’t say it’s anywhere near where it was before the injury, but it’s more than capable of doing what I need to do. Luckily it’s my support side leg.
“Right now I’m getting back into training, I’m trying to do it gradually. It’s one for personal comfort, and two I don’t want to do things to quickly. Just starting to do box jumps again. Things like squats I’m kind of avoiding those and doing more step ups, or more body weight or dumbbell work and not put the heavy load on the leg. I’m trying to taylor my workouts to build the confidence in my leg again.”
At the Keystone Games it was a cautious return for Robbins, but he felt good throwing again and felt like there was room to really get back to some big distances.
“I wanted to be cautious and I didn’t want to get hurt, so I kind of went off an abbreviated approach,” Robbins said. “I threw 70 meters (nearly 230 feet), it’s not my best, but it would have been competitive in any meet I went to in college. It’s pretty competitive on the national scale in terms of qualifying for the Olympic Trials (77 meters was the Olympic Trial qualifying number in 2016). It felt pretty good to get back into it and get distances even though I haven’t been training at all.”
The Olympic Trials are something for Robbins to shoot for, but throwing again is about more than the trials.
“I had a lot of fun at the 2016 Olympic Trials, but I wouldn’t say the Olympic Trials motivated me,” he said. “I would say being out of it and seeing other people I competed with doing well spurred me. After I hurt my knee I kind of felt unathletic and I kind of want to get into it to feel athletic again.”
Robbins is coaching now and going for a second bachelor’s degree. For Robbins coaching gives him a chance to train for the Olympic Trials as well.
“It helps because I have free access to the facilities and that’s one major hurdle that people run into when they compete post collegiately,” Robbins said. “It’s tough to get access to the facilities you need. It’s a huge advantage moving on with my career.”
Robbins has coached before, as a track and field coach at Sayre High School, and right now he’s getting a chance to do some things he hadn’t done a lot of in coaching.
“It’s nice, I am working with the sprinters at Mansfield,” he said. “It’s a little different for me. Normally I kind of gravitate toward the throwers and the jumpers. I think it will be beneficial for me with my own training to get a different perspective on how the body works.”
The other day Robbins was also with the cross country team, which is completely new for him.
“Today was the second time I have ever been to a cross country meet,” Robbins said Saturday. “It’s definitely different. I have a lot of appreciation for distance runners, but it’s nothing I ever would want to do.
“It’s definitely a learning curve for me. I’m not going to say I’m anywhere near as knowledgeable as a majority of college coaches, moving forward if I ever wanted to be a coach somewhere else, or applied for a head coach position, having experience with cross country and sprinters will help broaden my portfolio.”
The one thing that Robbins really wants to do with coaching is help young athletes in the sport. He sees a lot of times where people aren’t going out for sports at a young age anymore, and that’s something that’s hard for him to see.
While he doesn’t have a lot of experience in cross country, Robbins did have Mike Murphy as his track and field coach at Northeast Bradford. Murphy was one of the more successful cross country coaches around, winning a state title and state coach of the year honors during his time running the program.
“I haven’t yet (Robbins said of asking Murphy for advice), but I probably will as time moves on and I am woking more with distance runners,” Robbins said. “It’s going to become necessary for me to broaden my knowledge and one of the best resources in the state is Murph, he knows more than almost anybody.”
With throwing Robbins plans to try and find some meets to throw at and try and see what he can do.
“I’ll probably go to a couple local meets,” he said. “I don’t think I’m going to have too much problem qualifying for the trials. It’s a matter of finding the right meets that are going to be competitive and have a competitive atmosphere. Maybe Bucknell, the Penn Relays, maybe, some of the bigger invites in the area I’ll probably go to.”
Three years ago Robbins did not think he’d be back working toward the Olympic Trials again. After 2016 he was done and ready to move on, but times change.
“When I was throwing at the last trials I had two herniated disks in my back and a shoulder injury and it was my first time back from Tommy John Surgery and I did not feel healthy,” Robbins said. “When i was done, I was like I’m done. I was in a lot of pain. I could have done better, but I could have done worse. As time goes on you kind of miss it. I decided to give it one more shot because I don’t know if my body will allow me to do it again, so I might as well as long as I can.”
Getting to the Olympic Trials, throwing well, maybe earning a spot in the Olympics, that would all be special for Robbins. But, what’s most important is staying healthy and enjoying himself.
“That’s always in my mind,” Robbins said. “Can I hit the Olympic standard, can I place high enough to go to Tokyo. This time around, I’m kind of just going to have fun and not put too much emphasis on the results. I think too many focus on the goal and it saps the enjoyment. I want to have fun and if the result is there, it’s there, if not it’s fun. The main thing now is staying healthy, because I don’t really want to go through another surgery.”
