LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Senior Rob Robbins and Freshman Tegann Anderson starred for the Mansfield University track and field squad in their penultimate meet at the LHU Qualifiers on Saturday May 1.
Robbins took first place in the Javelin with a throw of 69.40 meters. The senior improved his Mansfield record by 1.26 meters, and also sets a new facility record at Lock Haven, which had previously been 67.18 meters. That mark moves Robbins up to fifth nationally.
Anderson competed in the 100-meter dash, claiming the top spot despite a strong headwind and finished with a time of 12.99.
Sophomore Henry Polanco and freshman Michael Beals ran the men’s 100-meter dash against a strong headwind. The pair finished third (11.86) and fifth (12.61), respectively.
Sophomore Michael Grundon kicked off the meet collecting a second-place finish in the 10K, clocking in at a time of 36:55.77. Junior Caden Fisher ran a season-best 110-meter hurdles race, finishing third with 16.88.
The men’s 400-meter dash contained three Mounties: sophomores Terrance Quaker, and Christian Tanner along with freshman Victor Ortiz. Quaker and Tanner took third and fourth with times of 51.01 and 51.35. Ortiz crossed the line with a time of 56.38.
Ortiz and Beals came back in the 200-meter dash finishing seventh (24.48) and ninth (24.70), with the latter time being a personal best for Beals.
Freshman Anna Duncan took ninth in the women’s 400-meter dash finishing in 1:08.55.
The Mountaineers had nine athletes compete in the mile. In the women’s race, freshman Aneisa Dodson claimed third, clocking in at 5:32.74. Teammates Bailey Morgan, Shelby Alexander, Tedra Harrison, and Carly Daniels took seventh (5:55.00), eighth (5:55.46), 12th (5:59.29) and 14th (6:06.06), respectively.
For the men’s race, sophomore Kevin Heeman took third crossing the line in 4:32.72. The freshmen trio of Riley Transue, Abraham Calderon and Simon Richards claimed ninth (4:50.15), 13th (5:03.64) and 16th (5:20.01) place, respectively.
The Mounties switch gears to championship mode as the next meet on the docket is the PSAC Championships in Shippensburg, Pa. from May 6- 8.
