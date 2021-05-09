SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Junior Sean Ringgold and senior Rob Robbins collected gold medals to highlight the Mansfield University track and field team on the final day of the PSAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg, Pa. on Saturday, May 8.
Ringgold claimed gold in the 200-meter dash finishing with his personal best time of 21.82. Ringgold came into the meet ranked fourth in the event. That time is the third fastest time in program history.
Ringgold collected more hardware and an All-PSAC finish in the 400-meter dash crossing the line in second with a time of 49.47.
Robbins won the Javelin after hitting a mark of 67.43 meters. It was 10.92 meters longer than the second-place finisher.
Sophomore Christian Tanner picked up All-Conference honors after finishing third in a highly contested 800-meter run. Tanner crossed the finish in 1:55.29.
The day kicked off with sophomore Rylie Mong clearing 3.13 meters in the pole vault, which was good for 10th place.
Freshman Aneisa Dodson competed in the 1500-meter run closing out the season with a 12th-place finish in a time of 5:03.42.
The meet closed with the 4x400 meter relay. Ringgold, Tanner, sophomore Terrance Quaker and freshman Victor Ortiz represented the Mounties finding a spot on the podium, finishing sixth with a time of 3:25.75.
NEXT UP
Robbins will travel to Grand Valley State from to compete in the NCAA National Championship Qualifiers from May 27 – May 29.
