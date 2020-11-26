With the fall sports season behind us it is time to start handing out some rewards to recognize the top performances the past few months.
With a very balanced NTL a number of teams and athletes had big soccer seasons.
For all the talent in the NTL this year, Athens’ Emma Roe stood out amongst the rest, and is this year’s The Daily & Sunday Review All-Region Player of the Year.
Roe is headed to Wagner next year, to play Division I soccer, and she was dominant in the middle of the field for the Wildcats.
While Roe dominated the middle, Kerrah Clymer of Wellsboro dominated offensively, leading the NTL in goals, and tying for the top mark in the region with 35 goals.
Clymer dominated offensively, while Troy’s Emmi Ward was a rock defensively, shutting down everyone she came across, making her the defensive player of the year.
Bethany Beinlich of Sullivan County tied Clymer in goals in the area and she is the region’s most dangerous player, while Olivia Haley of Wyalusing had a breakout freshman campaign to be named rookie of the year.
While Haley shined on the field, her dad Gary Haley took over as head coach of Wyalusing and Haley and his assistant Mario Alvarez are the coaching staff of the year.
Towanda senior Erin Barrett was a constant in net for the Black Knights, and she is this year’s goalie of the year.
The most versatile player in the region is Nicole McClellan of Troy, who could play anywhere from forward, to defense, for the Trojans depending on the situation.
Troy’s Lacey Hinman was always working hard, always going after every ball 100% and she is the hustle player of the year.
The first team includes Roe, Clymer, Beinlich, Barrett, Ward and McClellan and Haley, along with Chloe Burke of Sullivan County. Athens’ Hannah Walker, Hannah Blackman and Ally Thoman are on the first team, along with Hailey Jayne of Wyalusing.
Sayre’s Kendra Merrill, Towanda’s porschia Bennett, NEB’s Keirra and Kayleigh Thoman and Jena Boyce of Wellsboro are all on the first team.
The second team includes Teagan Williams of Athens; Towanda’s Saige Greenland and Olivia Sparbanie and Jaclyn Nelson of NP-Mansfield.
Troy’s Addison Parker; Williamson’s Chelsea Hungerford and Charly Slusser; Troy’s Hinman and Camille McRoberts are all on the second team.
Wyalusing’s Layla Botts, Callie Bennett and Pearl O’Connor are on the second team; with Sullivan County’s Sophie Springman and Wellsoro’s Jordyn Abernathy.
NEB’s Kelsie Cowles, Melanie Shumway, Lani Thomas and Ciana Frisbie are all on the second team.
The third team includes Sullivan County’s Olivia Harney and Angel Fitzgerald; Wellsboro’s Lilly Abadi and Cara Tennis; Towanda’s Sailor George and Mirra Neilson and Sayre’s Alyssa Seddon.
NP-Mansfield’s Kiersten Mitstifer; Troy’s Taylor Williams, Anneliese Getola and Grace Sherman are on the third team along with Wyalusing’s Kensy Miller and Marissa Johnson and Williamson’s Scout Abel.
The rookie team includes Haley and teammate Faith Laudermilch. Abernathy and Molly Ingerick of Wellsboro are on the rookie team with Wyalusing’s Mia Wilcox.
Towanda’s Kathryn Dunn, Molly Larcom and Abby Locke are on the rookie team with Parker, Sherman and Chloe Swain of Troy.
Athens’ Mya Thompson and Norah Reid are on the rookie team with NP-Mansfield’s Tierne Patterson and Nikki Kiscadden.
Sayre’s Meghan Flynn and Liz Shaw are on the rookie team with NEB’s Shumway, Thomas and Malina Ramires.
