The NTL girls’ soccer coaches named their all-star teams.
Emma Roe of Athens and Emmi Ward of Troy are the all-state picks.
Roe is the player of the year and Ward is the defensive player of the year.
Kerrah Clymer of Wellsboro was the offensive player of the year, after scoring 35 goals with 16 assists.
The first-team goalie is Erin Barrett of Towanda and the first-team defenders are Hannah Walker of Athens; Ward, Laci Hinman of Troy and Porschia Bennett of Towanda.
The first-team midfielders are Camille McRoberts of Troy; Athens’ Hannah Blackman, Chelsea Hungerford of Williamson and Olivia Sparbanie of Towanda.
Clymer, Troy’s Nicole McClellan, Hailey Jayne of Wyalusing and Roe are the first-team forwards.
Wyalusing’s Pearl O’Connor is the second-team goalie and Saige Greenland of Towanda; Kenzie Miller of Wyalusing; Charley Slusser of Williamson, Scout Abel of Williamson and Kayleigh Thoman of NEB are second-team defenders.
Ally Thoman of Athens; Layla Botts of Wyalusing; Taylor Williams of Troy; Kelsie Cowles of NEB and Jacelyn Nelson of NP-Mansfield are the second-team midfielders.
Keirra Thoman of NEB; Jena Boyce of Wellsboro; Addison Parker of Troy; Mirra Neilson of Towanda and Olivia Haley of Wyalusing were second-team forwards.
Gary Haley of Wyalusing is the coach of the year.
