Emma Roe had two goals as Athens picked up a key 3-0 win over Towanda in NTL girls’ soccer action Saturday.
Both teams came in unbeaten in the league as each had a tie against Troy.
Roe broke the 0-0 tie with a minute to go in the first half.
Then in the second Abby Sindoni scored off a Hannah Walker assist followed by Sindoni assisting on Roe’s second goal.
Athens out shot Towanda 18-2 and had an 8-3 edge in corner kicks.
Wildcat Madisyn Joslyn made two saves in net while Towanda’s Erin Barrett had 15 saves.
NEB 3, Meadowbrook Christian 2
ROME — Kelsie Cowles had two goals and an assist as the Panthers broke a 2-2 tie with a late second half goal to earn the non-league girls’ soccer win Saturday.
NEB led 2-0 at the half before Meadowbrook tied the game up.
Kayleigh Thoman had the other goal for NEB along with assisting on Cowles’ two.
“The Lady Panthers came out strong with a goal by Kelsie Cowles in the first 5 minutes of the game. The ladies maintained possession and controlled the game the first half. Going into the second half our ladies stamina started to lag, but they managed to push through to the final end,” said Assistant Coach Michele Cowles.
Naomi Blythe made 20 saves in net for the Panthers while Meadowbrook’s Vanessa Brouse stopped 19 shots.
NEB had 21 shots to Meadowbrook’s 23 as they both had three corner kicks a piece.
North Penn-Mansfield 3, Williamson 2
The Tigers were able to hold off a late Warrior charge to pick up an NTL girls’ soccer win Saturday.
Just over 10 minutes in NPM’s Zoie McDermott scored on a direct kick to put the Tigers up 1-0.
Early in the second half Kiersten Mitstifer scored on a long pass from McDermott. Then just over 16 minutes into the second half Aleiah Jackson dribbled through the Williamson defense to make it a 3-0 lead for the Tigers.
Chelsea Hungerford led the Williamson charge, scoring on a breakaway in the 66th minute to cut it to 3-1.
Then with just over six minutes left Claire Miller cut it to 3-2, but they couldn’t get the equalizer.
NPM out shot Williamson 12-8 and had an 8-6 edge in corner kicks.
Sara Swingle made six saves in net for the Tigers while Abby Ackley made nine saves for Williamson.
NPM hosts Athens on Thursday.
Sullivan County 6, Montgomery 0
Chloe Burke had two goals and two assists as the Griffins picked up a Mid-Penn girls’ soccer win Saturday.
Bethany Beinlich added two goals and an assist as Kerrigan Wettlaufer added a goal and an assist.
Kaelyn Wettlaufer had a goal with Ellie Springman handing out an assist.
Kassidy Beinlich and Mallory Dickinson combined for six saves to get the shutout.
Loyalsock 2, Wellsboro 0
The Lancers netted two first half goals en route to their non-league win over the Hornets.
Grace Boos and Jocelyn Cruz both scored for Loyalsock.
The Lancers had a 17-1 shot advantage and 8-3 edge in corner kicks.
Wellsboro keeper Lilly Abadi made 17 saves in net.
