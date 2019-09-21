BLOSSBURG - North Penn scored 34 points in the second and third quarters on their way to a win over Cowanesque Valley 34-0 on Friday.
Koleton Roupp had a big day for the Panthers with four touchdowns in the game.
Things started slow for the Panthers as neither team scored in the opening quarter.
In the second Roupp had a 33-yard run and the kick failed and then he hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Colton Litzelman and Kevin Alexander hit the extra point.
In the third Roupp caught a 20-yard touchdown from Litzelman and Alexander hit the kick and then Roupp had a 10-yard run, followed by an Alexander kick, and Kohen Lehman capped the scoring with a 50-yard run and Alexander hit the kick.
“Penalties, it seems like in the first half everytime we play,” NPM coach Tom Dickinson said. “We had two touchdowns called back. Koleton Roupp had a day. 11 touches, 147 yards and four touchdowns and he had an interception on defense.”
Roupp had six grabs for 84 yards and two scores and he ran for 63 yards on five carries with two scores. He picked off a pass, Cameron Fabian had two interceptions and Jarrett Mahosky picked off a pass.
Litzelman threw for 199 yards on 14-for-23 passing with two touchdowns. Bryan Bogaczyk had 68 yards on 11 carries and Lehman had 45 yards on two carries.
Brandon Thompson had five grabs for 95 yards and Bogaczyk, Mitchell Tice and Kaelan Matczak all had catches, Matczak’s for 14 yards.
Elliott Good ran for 121 yards on 24 carries for CV. Tucker St. Peter was 12-for-24 for 84 yards and Good was 1-for-1 for seven yards.
Kole Hurler had nine grabs for 69 yards and Good had two grabs for 10 yards, while Tanyon Brown and Jacob Shmitt had catches.
