WYALUSING — For the third time in the 9-11 League All-Star season, RTL and Montrose battled it out on the diamond. In the first meeting RTL engineered a come-from-behind victory over Montrose. In the second; on Tuesday, RTL cruised to an 11-1 victory to get to the championship round where they would once again face Montrose, who endured a battle with Sayre on Friday night.
A battle-tested RTL squad shook off the rust after the first inning, scoring four runs in the second and erupting for 11 in the third inning to end the game in a three-inning “mercy-rule” by a lopsided score of 15-0, shutting out Montrose for the first time this season. More importantly capturing a title in the 9-11 League division for District 15.
“It’s been interesting combining three teams into one with different kids and different personalities.” said RTL Head Coach Ted Gowin. “We came together pretty well in the time that we’ve had so it feels pretty good to win and pull it off.”
RTL saw contributions in the hitting category from all over the lineup as one hit each came from Gage Tinna, Isaac Tinna, Cooper Aukema, Garrett Gowin and Brenden Welles. Landry Tinna led the team at the plate with two hits. Gowin, Welles and Eli Tinna each crossed home plate twice.
Campbell Carr pitched a three-hit shutout in three innings while fanning six batters in the win for RTL.
Ted Gowin also notes that family is very important at this level. In fact, the team has four Tinnas on the team. Two brothers, Eli and Gauge, and their cousins Isaac and Landry.
“It’s a family unit down here,” Gowin noted. “It just goes along with the tradition we have going down here.”
With the victory, RTL enjoys a title crown along with a date with Cressona Little League in the first round of sectional play. They will be on the road for that contest on Friday which is cued for a 5:30 p.m. start against the District 13 champion.
“We’ll probably just go out and have some fun like we’ve been doing,” added Gowin. “We’re just going to go out with the same game plan as normal.”
