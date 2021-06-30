WYALUSING — The RTL Majors put on an offensive clinic in a must win game against Susquehanna on Tuesday night prevailing 17-4 and inched one step closer to a championship win.
“They came to play today and fought hard,” RTL head coach Becky Ferris said.
Brylee Bailey was 2-2 with 1 RBI, Kayla Carpenter was 3-3 with 2 RBI, Josie Ferris was 2-3 with 4 RBI, and Lynsie Munkhrick was 2-2 including a 2B.
RTL pitcher Addison Fluck was in the zone hitting all of her spots on the mound and pitched with an effective amount of velocity on the ball. Fluck pitched all five innings striking out 14 batters.
RTL made a few mistakes on the defensive side of the ball, but none that endangered the outcome of the game.
On offense RTL scored at least one run every inning including three in the first inning to set the tone, and nine in the fifth inning to seal out the win.
RTL moves on to face Tunkhannock in the championship. The first game is on Thursday and RTL needs to win to force a second game on Saturday.
“Our girls need to come and play and swing the bats,” Ferris said regarding the upcoming game. “We are here to swing and not here to walk.”
In Minors baseball action Blue Ridge beat NeBall 18-10, Troy beat Tioga Lawrenceville 17-3 and Canton beat Susquehanna Area 9-2 in consolation round games.
Blue Ridge is at Troy on Thursday and Canton is at Tunkhannock.
