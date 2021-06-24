WYALUSING — The RTL Majors softball team picked up a 4-2 win over Tunkhannock on Wednesday to finish pool play 3-0.
Both teams entered the game with 2-0 marks in the pool.
RTL scored two runs in the first, but Tunkhannock tied the game, before RTL scored two in the sixth to win it.
Peyton Rider had three hits, with a double, and a run scored and Brylee Bailey had two hits and scored a run for RTL.
Addison Fluck had a double and a triple and Josie Ferris had a hit.
Maddy Broshart had a triple and scored a run and Emily Johns had a hit and scored a run.
Broshart started the sixth inning with a triple and scored the winning run.
MINORS BASEBALL
Towanda 22, NEBall 6
ROME — Blayke Spencer scored four runs and Rylan Kix , Drew Maghamez, Gabe Wolf and Nolan Tuttle all scored three runs in the game.
Harper Welles and Jackson Wickwire scored two runs while Ashton Vischansky and Wyatt Jones each scored runs.
In other minors games Canton beat Tioga Lawrenceville 16-2 and Wellsboro beat Southern Tioga 10-4, while Blue Ridge beat Tunkhannock 12-11.
In the mid division Athens was a perfect 3-0, while Troy was 2-1, Towanda was 1-2 and NEBall was 0-3.
In the West Wellsboro went 3-0, Southern Tioga was 2-1, Canton was 1-2 and Tioga Lawrenceville was 0-3.
Blue Ridge was 2-0, Tunkhannock was 1-1 and Susquehanna Area was 0-2 in the East.
