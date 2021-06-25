LEROY — The RTL Minors softball team had their offense come alive in a 21-10 win over Canton in Leroy on Thursday night.
Riley O’Conner led the way for RTL going 3-4. Calle Warner was 2-2 with three walks. Hannah Fulmer was 2-3 with two walks.
“We had some outs on the base path that was my fault so I have to do a better job to help them out, but we fight we compete and we keep playing, Canton head coach Ryan Vannoy said. “Just like last game we were down big and we came back and we competed today too so we have to get better but we will keep competing.”
Canton played well on offense and put pressure on the RTL pitchers. Raya Preston was 3-4. Brenna Vannoy was 3-4. Lucy Proseus was 2-2 including an inside the park home run cause by multiple errors.
Skylar Gowin was 2-2 and also reached base on an error. Lindley Sechrist was 2-2 and walked. Vannoy was impressed with his team’s pitching for the most part.
“Skylar Gowin was our pitcher last game and she got hit in the eye in the first inning and she came in and threw real well, Vannoy said. “We are doing a nice job putting the ball in play and swinging the bat but our biggest mistake was throwing the ball around.
Canton struggled throwing the ball around and many of the runs given up were caused by unforced errors. However, Vannoy gave RTL credit for how well it played.
“RTL played well, Vannoy said. “Their pitchers were pretty consistent and they made a lot of plays in the field. They made a lot of long throws from the opposite side of the field and that took our base running out.”
RTL advances to play at Towanda on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the semifinals.
