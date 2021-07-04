Tunkhannock captured the District 15 Majors softball title with a 10-5 win over RTL.
After RTL beat Tunkhannock in pool play, where RTL finished 3-0 and became the top seed in bracket play, Tunkhannock responded with a pair of wins in bracket play.
Tunkhannock had won the first matchup in bracket play 12-2. After RTL won in the consolation rounds to get another matchup with Tunkhannock, the Tigers picked up the win to capture the title.
The Towanda and Canton minors baseball consolation game was postponed until today. The game is at Towanda and the winner takes on Athens on Tuesday.
