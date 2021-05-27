The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-17) fell to the Akron RubberDucks 3-1 in seven innings on Wednesday night in Game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader. Due to a lengthy rain delay in Game 1, Game 2 was postponed and will be played as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.
After the rain delay, Akron (14-5) reliever Francisco Perez (2-0) took over in the top of the third and was dominant in relief allowing only one hit over four scoreless innings with 0 walks and 8 strikeouts. Ponies RHP Cole Gordon had a strong outing in relief coming out of the delay for the Ponies, allowing three hits and one run over four innings. Luc Rennie (0-1) went two innings before the game was postponed after the second inning. Since Akron led 2-1 at the time of the delay, Rennie took his first loss of the year.
Binghamton got on the board first in the top of the first inning as Jeremy Vasquez hit an RBI single that drove in Carlos Cortes from second. Akron responded with two in their half of the second with RBI doubles from Will Benson and Tyler Freeman. Benson also added a solo homer to right off Gordon in the fourth, finishing 2-2 with 2 RBI, 2 runs scored, and a walk. Akron 2B Jose Fermin was also 2-3 with a run scored following a triple in the RubberDucks 2-run second inning. Juan Mota closed things out in the seventh striking out the side after allowing a leadoff single to Mark Vientos.
Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader begins at 5:35PM, with Game 2 to follow a half-hour after the conclusion of the first game.
POSTGAME NOTES: The Rumble Ponies were the road team in this game as it was the makeup of a May 9 postponement in Akron…they will be the home team for both games of the doubleheader Thursday…Carlos Cortes 5-game hitting streak was snapped, though his on-base streak is still alive with a first inning walk.
