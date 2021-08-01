Run ends for Lady Rebels in Eastern Nationals

The run ended for the N.Y. Lady Rebels 14u team, a squad made up completely of NTL players, at USA Eastern Nationals on Friday.
The team went 3-0 on the opening day Wednesday, before dropping a game on Thursday.
On Friday they came back and opened with a 7-3 win over the PG Fury, but their run ended with a 2-1 loss to the Lightning.
In the opening game Friday the Rebels scored five runs in the first two innings to take the early lead on the way to the win.
CV’s Ruby Sherman was dominant from the start, throwing three innings of one-hit ball, striking out five.
She also was a force at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double.
NP-Liberty’s Payton Chapel struck out three in two innings of relief.
NP-Liberty’s Saige Lehman and Addison Smith and CV’s Ashley Woodring all had two hit days. Lehman and Smith had doubles, with Lehman driving in two runs and scoring two runs and Smith drivin gin two runs, while Woodring scored two runs.
Mackenzi Tice of NP-Liberty, Madi Palmer of Troy and Logan Hamilton of CV all had hits in the game, with Tice driving in a run and scoring a run.
In the loss to the Lightning both teams scored in the opening inning and the game remained tied until the fifth, when the Lightning took the lead and won the game in five innings. Woodring had a triple and scored a run and Hamilton had a double, while Sherman had a hit for the Rebels in the game.
Tice struck out three and allowed two runs and seven hits in the complete game effort on the mound.
