The annual Ryan’s Hope Memorial Co-ed Softball Tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday, August 8 and 9, 2020 at the Ralston baseball field, Wheel Inn, Ralston, PA. This ball tournament will be held in memory of Ryan Atherton-Ely, who passed away on July 1, 2004 of brain and spinal cancer at the age of 23.
This will be a benefit ball tournament with all proceeds from the sponsorship fees, 50/50 ticket sales, and registration fees going to charities. The top three teams will be awarded a team trophy. The top three teams will determine which charity they wish to benefit. This will be divided by percentage of proceeds according to team placement. This charity can be for the benefit of any single charity of their choice, or an individual who may be in need of assistance with unexpected medical problems, employment problems, etc. It will strictly be team choice.
This will be a double-elimination, slow-pitch, arched-throw competition.
Eighteen teams may be entered. The 18 team names will be registered once their sponsorship fee ($50.00) is received. It will be a first come, first serve basis. For those mailing checks, please mail to Georgia Bassett, 122 N. Minnequa Avenue, Canton, PA 17724. Please make all checks payable to “Ryan’s Hope Memorial Softball Tournament”. Individual registration fees ($10.00 per player) will be collected by the coach of each team before the beginning of their first game and turned into the announcer. All registrations must include a team name and a representative’s contact number.
For individuals who are interested in playing, but do not have a team, or have a partial team, please call Darrin Morse at 570-250-1703 and we will do our best to help you out.
Due to Covid 19, new rules and regulations may have to be incorporated. We will notify all teams of any and all rules and/or should the ballgame need to be cancelled.
