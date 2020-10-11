Towanda junior Hannah Ryck won a hard-fought match against Muncy’s Rory Oden in the first round of District 4 singles tennis on Saturday.
Ryck won the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to move into the quarterfinal round.
In the quarters the Towanda junior fell to Loy Savaidge of Loyalsock 6-0, 6-0.
Towanda’s coaches were proud of the way Ryck played.
“Hannah played an outstanding match against the number one player from Muncy in the first round,” coach Lucy Snyder said. “A little slow start, but picked up her play in the second and third set. She played the District #2 seeded player in her second round losing the first two sets, but played outstandingly. She made her opponent work very hard for every point. Most rallies were 6-7 hits and some more than 10. The better her opponent got the more Tillie picked up her game. We are extremely pleased with her play at the district level as well as throughout this 2020 season.”
Another Towanda coach, Sabrina Taylor, echoed those thoughts about Ryck.
“We are very proud of her,” Taylor said. “Being a junior in only her second year of tennis, she has defeated older and more experienced players. And getting past the first round in districts two years in a row is an amazing accomplishment for her.”
For Ryck, it was fun to face that kind of competition.
“It was an awesome experience, for sure,” she said.
Towanda will take on Montgomery at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Muncy in the District 4 team tournament.
