Deer hunters – and not just Pennsylvania deer hunters – rarely seem happy, unless they’re putting a tag on a buck.
From season length to antler restrictions to antlerless permit allocations to hunting implement to habitat management on state land, the deer hunting fraternity is always ready to complain instead of enjoying the time outdoors, and perhaps changing their hunting tactics and maybe not expecting a buck to appear on the pool table of the local tavern.
I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve heard a hunter long for the good old days of seeing herds of whitetails running their their woodlot, ignoring the fact that, back then, the whitetails were overloading the carrying capacity of the landscape.
Too, there’s always the “I’ve sat on this stump for 30 years and I used to see 40 deer a day. Now I don’t see any.” Maybe it’s time to find another stump.
Usually it’s the Pennsylvania Game Commission that’s the target of their grumbling. After all, it’s the Commission that manages the statewide herd, establishes antlerless permit allocations, and sets season dates. So there are a number of whining points available to the orange-clad army.
These days the deer-hunting conversation has turned to the Saturday opener for the regular (firearms) season, a move made by the Commission in 2019 that shifted from the longtime traditional Monday kickoff. It’s one of those issues that has divided whitetail hunters: certainly there was opposition to the move, but it has also been backed by many who enjoyed a weekend of hunting otherwise not available to them due to work duties or school attendance.
Some businesses, too, complained that bumping the deer opener closer to Thanksgiving impacted revenues since hunters hit the woods instead of enjoying a more leisurely deer camp weekend ahead of a Monday opener.
Those complaining loudest about the Saturday opener have now taken a dramatic – and dangerous – step, pushing state lawmakers to intercede in the debate. And State Rep. Brian Smith has entered the fray, announcing plans to introduce legislation to reinstate the Monday deer opener. His proposal would establish a 14-day season, with the Monday opener and a pair of Saturday-Sunday offerings.
It’s a bold move by a group of disgruntled hunters, and one that could lead to further trouble down the road. Asking lawmakers to enter the wildlife management and hunting arena is a slippery slope, one that could impact Game Commission decision-making down the road. Do we really want state lawmakers making policy decisions instead of the Game Commission?
For sportsmen and women looking to beat cabin fever, show time is approaching. Quite literally.
Bloomsburg’s popular Early Bird Sports Expo (earlybirdexpo.net) returns Jan. 26-29 to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, with show hours from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, 10-8 Friday and Saturday, and 10-4 Sunday.
The Bloomsburg show is followed by the granddaddy of them all, the annual Great American Outdoor Show (greatamericanoutdoorshow.org), set for Feb. 4-12 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. Thousands of outdoor enthusiasts will again make their annual pilgrimage to the show, which features nine exhibit halls, more than 400 outfitters, the latest in hunting and fishing gear, and numerous seminars and demonstrations. It’s worth at least one full day, and maybe two.
