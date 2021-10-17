SHICKSHINNY — After Northwest fumbled on its first two plays of the game after receiving the opening kickoff and lost the second of those fumble, Sayre may have felt like it might be an easy night after taking advantage and scoring a touchdown to go up 6-0 less than three minutes into Saturday night’s game.
But it would be anything but easy for the Redskins, as not much else went right after that. Instead, Northwest ended up gashing the Sayre defense to the tune of 350 rushing yards as the Rangers handed the Redskins a disappointing 30-20 defeat.
“I told the guys they need to get themselves up (to play), that we can’t do it for them,” said Sayre coach Kevin Gorman. “Our front is good, we’ve shown it before, and we came out and played well last week (22-21 win over Troy). In some games, we’re good, but in some games we just lay an egg and this was one of those.”
The Redskins simply had no answer for Landon Hufford. Northwest’s senior back scored 28 of the Rangers’ 30 points, as he ran for 187 yards and scored all four of his team’s touchdowns, and also ran in a pair of two-point conversions.
“We thought we could go after them and that we might be a little better up front, but we hadn’t shown that,” said Northwest coach Lon Hazlet. “We thought we could run the ball but I didn’t really think we could run it as well as we did. But Landon got loose and the offensive line was really the difference in the game. They dominated up front.”
Northwest did all that damage despite being flagged 14 times, which gave Sayre a free 137 yards in penalties, including five times alone on a single drive in the second quarter. That drive, which started with 10:58 on the clock, took nearly eight minutes off the clock, though it ended with the Rangers turning it over on downs in the red zone.
But Sayre then fumbled the ball away on the first play of its ensuing drive, giving the Rangers the ball at the Sayre 24. Three plays later, Hufford found the end zone from 18 yards out, and Carter Hontz’s run on the two-point conversion made it 24-6 at the half.
That giveaway put the Rangers on the doorstep, but it was another miscue early that seemed to shift the momentum earlier in the first half. After Brayden Horton found Luke Horton for a 17-yard touchdown pass on Sayre’s first drive, Northwest fumbled away the ball again, but Sayre followed that up by going three-and-out. Punting on fourth down, Sayre had the snap go over the punter’s head, resulting in a 23-yard loss and giving Northwest the ball at the Sayre 6-yard line.
Hufford found the end zone in one play to put Northwest up 8-6 after a two-point conversion, and from that point on, Sayre didn’t get another first down until there was just :01 left on the clock in the first half. Following the fumbled snap on the punt, they punted twice more, lost the fumble and then the half ended their next drive.
Northwest, meanwhile, scored on its next drive as Hufford capped a nine-play, 55-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run, and then Northwest held the ball for most of the second quarter with its long drive that didn’t result in any points before Hufford scored again just before the half.
“I was very uneasy about this offense,” said Gorman. “It’s different. They went to the I-(formation), but they have that wing with a lot of motion and my worries kind of became true because they just pumped it right down our throat. We were punched in the face early and didn’t quite know how to recover.”
In the second half, Sayre got the ball first and took advantage of a pair of Northwest penalties to put together a quick four-play, 71-yard drive capped by a Brayden Horton 24-yard touchdown run that cut Northwest’s lead to 24-14.
But Northwest answered back immediately as Hufford got loose for a 28-yard pickup on the first play of the Rangers’ ensuing drive, and he later finished the drive with a three-yard run.
The Redskins did manage to score again late in the third quarter as they took advantage of a shanked punt by Northwest and got the ball at the Ranger 24, and Brayden Horton ran it in for a 24-yard touchdown on their first play of the drive.
But prior to that, Sayre was stopped on downs at the Northwest 4-yard line earlier in the third quarter. Then, later in the fourth quarter, with the Redskins looking to cut it to a one-possession game with still enough time left, Brayden Horton was picked off by Carter Hontz near midfield with just under five minutes to play, and from there, Northwest ran out the clock with its strong running game, with Jake Bobersky playing the role of closer as he picked up 45 of his 86 rushing yards on that one possession.
