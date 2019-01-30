They say a picture tells a thousand words.
That might be true, but the pictures taken by Bill Ennis told so much more than that.
They not only showed what was happening in the sports he shot, but they told how much he loved the stuff he shot.
For as long as I’ve worked at The Daily Review, there were always two faces I would see at so many sporting events in the area.
Two people who knew more about photography than I could ever dream of learning. Two people who were at games not because they had to be there, but because they wanted to be.
The world lost one of those men this week with the death of Bill Ennis.
Bill Ennis and Ed Boardman have been fixtures in high school sports in this area. They have taken pictures at more sporting events than I can ever even imagine. And, both are people that I have been honored to learn from, and to call friends.
The NTL and District 4 lost a legend this week with the passing of Bill Ennis. And, many of us lost a friend.
You would see Bill at nearly every type of sporting event. And, once his grandson got into junior high, he started his Project 21 for the Class of 2021 to document their journeys through high school.
You would see Bill at everything from a football game, to a wrestling match, to volleyball, track meets and swim meets.
But, if it wasn’t Project 21, Bill still would have been there.
Over the years I’ve seen Bill out in the cold of football season. In the pouring down rain for a track meet matside for nearly every big wrestling match the league has seen.
Over the years The Daily Review has had Bill shoot a number of different events, but other than shooting pics of his family, there’s little he enjoyed more with sports than wrestling and Penn State.
Bill would go to almost any big tournament. He’d go to every round of the postseason and he’d still be willing to just go shoot a regular weekday match, because he wanted to see more wrestling. It led Bill to be inducted into the North Section and District 4 wrestling Hall of Fames. Honors that no one deserved more.
When it came to wrestling, Bill was always the source of almost any information. If you had a question about wrestling, ask Bill. Honestly, if you had a question about anything with NTL sports, ask Bill.
He’s someone whose brain we picked when it came to our top athletes of all-time list and our Mt. Rushmore lists. And, he was the source of so many of the pictures that went with those lists, because not only did he shoot everything, but he kept all those pictures.
When it came to Penn State football, Bill shot the team more years than most can imagine. And, he could tell you memories about just about any of those games.
Trips to Penn State media day were always a great chance to spend time with Bill, and any chance to be around Bill and a camera was a chance to learn.
Sometimes you watch someone and you just realize how great they are at what they do.
That’s what it was like with Bill and photography.
You watched Bill and you just knew. You could just see how he found new and creative angles. How he saw things that you didn’t even notice at all.
It was amazing, and humbling, to shoot next to Bill at an event and then see his pictures and realize all the things he got that you never even saw.
Bill had a way of finding something amazing, in what seemed like the most boring of moments.
Now, when I shoot, I find myself trying to do some of those same things. I am looking for that little smile of an athlete to their coach. I’m looking for that excited fan in the stands, or the reaction of a teammate on the bench.
On Monday I shot a girls’ basketball game at Towanda. It was a big game, among two league leading teams. And, it was weird not seeing Bill there.
I looked at my photos and realized some of my favorite shots are ones I never would have taken a decade ago. Ones that I now see, because I learned from Bill.
There’s a photo of Saige Greenland’s reaction to a call, and a photo of Hailey Jayne giving a little smile as a teammate shoots a free throw. Subtle things that I would have missed years ago. Subtle things that Bill never missed.
Watching people like Ed and Bill you learn that there’s always something there to see. Always a memory to be captured.
This week is District 4 Duals for wrestling. And, we still have a couple huge NTL matches coming up, and then the individual postseason.
For decades Bill Ennis would be at every one of these events. For decades he’d be matside doing what he loves, and giving freely of his time for others.
He wasn’t there for the money, or because it was his job. He was there because he truly cared about all the athletes.
This year the events go on, but something will be missing. There will be an absence we all feel.
There have been two photographers in this area I looked up to and strived to be and I’m not sure what sports in this area is going to be like without one of them.
The area lost a great photographer and person. Many of us lost a friend.
Brian Fees is the Sports Editor of The Daily Review
