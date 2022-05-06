Sayre baseball blows by NEB

SAYRE — The Sayre baseball team won its 14th straight game with a 14-1 victory over Northeast Bradford on Thursday.
NEB took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Clay Wiggins had an RBI groundout to score Joe Stanton, but that would be all the scoring for the Panthers.
Sayre responded with four runs in the bottom of the first.
After two walks and a hit batsman, David Northrup reached on an error and two runs came in to score to give Sayre the 2-1 lead.
Dom Fabbri got plunked with the bases loaded and Oakley Gorman drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-1.
Brayden Horton — who reached base four times in the game — singled to lead off the bottom of the second and came in to score on a Luke Horton sacrifice fly after swiping second and third base.
Brayden Horton got plunked with the bases loaded and Luke Horton tacked on two more with an RBI double in the third. Three more bases-loaded walks made it 11-1.
Sayre plated three more runs in the fourth.
Luke Horton finished the day with two hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Brayden Horton added a hit with two RBI and scored four times for Sayre.
Kannon VanDuzer walked twice to drive in two, while Jackson Hubbard, Gorman and Mason Houseknecht all drew RBI walks, as well.
Joe Stanton and Josh Stanton both had hits for NEB, and Wiggins finished with the one RBI.
Brayden Horton was the winning pitcher. He allowed two hits, one unearned run and struck out eight batters in five innings before the mercy rule kicked in.
Both teams will play on the road on Monday. Sayre will face Cowanesque Valley and NEB will travel to Benton for a non-league game against the Tigers.
Wellsboro 17, Towanda 5
WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro baseball team poured on 14 hits in a 17-5 victory over Towanda on Thuesday evening.
Alex Bowan and Dawson Butts each had one hit for the Black Knights.
Darryn Callahan had three triples and five RBI for the Hornets. Caden Smith and Dylan Abernathy both had two hits and two RBI.
Towanda hosts Troy on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
