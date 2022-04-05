Sayre baseball cruises past Canton

SAYRE — An 11-run first inning — highlighted by a Brayden Horton grand slam — helped lift Sayre to a 16-1 win over Canton on Monday.
The win is Sayre’s first of the year, after dropping its opener to South Williamsport on Saturday.
“I think they’re a little happier than they were Saturday. It was definitely a much better outcome,” Sayre coach Jamie VanDuzer said. “Swinging the bats early and putting together a bunch of hits felt really good.”
Zach Garrity gave Sayre a 1-0 lead to start the game.
Brayden Horton followed with a triple to center field and came in to score on a single by Luke Horton to make it 2-0.
Six of the next seven Sayre batters reached base, and four of them scored, to bring Brayden Horton back up.
He launched a home run over the right field fence to put his team up 10-0.
Brayden Horton finished the game with two hits, two walks and four RBI.
Canton got on the board in the top of the second inning when Zach Colton singled to bring in Brenen Taylor to make the score 11-1, but that would be the extent of the Warriors’ success at the plate.
Sayre added four more runs in the third inning.
Jackson Hubbard drew a walk and came around to score on a double by Kegan Hayford to make it 12-1.
Two batters later, Garrity hit a 2-RBI double to right field and later scored on an error to extend Sayre’s lead to 14 runs.
Garrity finished with two hits, two RBI and three runs.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Hubbard hit an RBI double to make the score 16-1, putting the mercy rule into effect and ending the game.
It was a much better result than Saturday’s opener.
“I think because it’s our second game. I don’t think we were ready to go (on Saturday),” VanDuzer said. “We hadn’t been outside much, and pitching had a lot to do with it. The kid on Saturday was throwing in the mid-80s and we didn’t see that today.”
Sayre had 11 total hits and nobody struck out, with three players — Garrity, Luke Horton and Brayden Horton — recording multiple hits.
VanDuzer said that if his team continues that type of offensive output, they will be set up for a successful year.
“We just have to hit the ball,” he said. “If we hit and put up that type of run support, our pitching is going to be fine. We definitely just have to keep hitting the ball the way we did today.”
David Northrup got the win on the mound. He finished the day with one hit and one run allowed, along with two walks and five strikeouts in three innings of work.
Josh Arnold struck out one batter and walked two in one inning of relief.
Colton’s single in the second inning was the only hit of the day for Canton, which also recorded four walks.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, as Sayre is set to host Muncy and Canton will travel to Cowanesque Valley.
