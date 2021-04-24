Athens made it close at one point, but a six-run Sayre inning ended the game early as the host Redskins posted a 12-2 win over Athens in Northern Tier League play Friday night.
Sayre broke out to a 4-0 lead through three innings.Athens fought back in the top of the fourth with a single by Cameron Sillivan, who stepped aside for Dylan Merritt. Mason Lister replaced Merritt on the base paths on a force out Lister went to second on a grounder and scored on an RBI single by Jaren Glisson. After taking second ion a fly ball, Glisson scored on a passed ball.
Ahh, but Sayre got those two runs back inn the bottom of the inning and was just warming up.
In the bottom of the fifth, two walks and a double by Jackson Hubbard loaded the bases for Luke Horton, who walked in a run. Dave Northrup added a two-run single and Moore brought another run home with a base hit. Two batters later Kannon VanDuzer added an RBI ground out and Hubbard delivered the coup-de-gras with an RBI single to end the game.
Sayre had eight hits in the game led by two each from Brayden Horton, one a double, Moore and Hubbard, who also had a double. Brayden Horton added three runs, Moore had two RBI and a run and Hubbard had an RBI and a run.
Luke Horton had a double, three RBI and three runs; Northrup had a hit, a run and two RBI; and Jake Burgess scored once.
Luke Horton went the distance on the hill, allowing six hits and two runs, one earned, with five strikeouts and no walks.
Caleb Nichols and Keden Setzer led Athens with two hits each. Sullivan and Glisson added singles with Glisson adding a run and an RBI. Lister scored Athens’ other run.
Lister also was the first of four Athens pitchers, allowing two hits and two walks to account for four runs, of which just one was earned in his 2 2/3 innings. Sullivan worked an inning, allowing two runs, both earned, Karter Rude worked two-thirds of an inning and Glisson got one out.
NP-Mansfield 13, CV 3, 6 innings.
Noah Spencer went five innings on the mound striking out four and Jake Evans threw a scoreless sixth inning.
Spencer was 4-for-4 in the game, with a double, and Derek Litzelman was 4-for-4 with a double and a triple.
Cameron Fabian had three hits, with two doubles and Blaize Deitrick had two hits.
Evans, Bryan Bogaczyk and Eli Shaw had hits.
For the second game in a row Fabian threw out four base runners from behind the plate.
Spencer, Deitrick, Evans and Fabian all scored two runs for NPM, Litzelman scored threeand Logyn Choplosky and Shaw scored runs.
Mikey Sipps had a pair of hits and scored a run for CV. Ben Cooper and Caleb Morgan each scored runs and Julian Francis had a hit.
