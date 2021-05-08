The Redskins scored six third-inning runs to blow open the game in a game played in the rain on Friday as Sayre beat Northeast Bradford 13-1 in five innings.
Jake Burgess, Brayden Horton, Luke Horton and David Northrup all had two hits for Sayre in the game.
Brayden Horton had a double and a triple and Burgess had a double.
Burgess scored two runs and Brayden Horton had three RBI and scored two runs, while Luke Horton had three RBI and scored a run and Northrup had an RBI.
Jackson Hubbard had a triple, an RBI and three runs scored and Kannon VanDuzer had a double and scored a run.
Zach Moore and Zach Garrity each had a hit and scored a run and Josh Arnold had an RBI and scored two runs.
Moore struck out two in a six-hitter.
Collin Allis had two hits and scored the NEB runs. Dillon Donnelly had a hit and the Panthers RBI. Clay Wiggins, Nick Beers and Cayden McPherson had hits for NEB.
Nick Beers struck out three in 2 2/3 innings for the Panthers and Wiggins pitched 1 1/3 innings.
SOFTBALL
Waverly 15,
Newark Valley 6
The Wolverines scored three runs in the first, third and fourth innings and led 10-0 before Newark Valley got on the board.
Waverly got runs in the fifth and sixth, and both runs got four runs in the seventh.
Audrey Ennis hit her third home run in the early season for the Wolverines and Michaela Lauper hit a home run.
Ennis also had a double, two RBI and three runs scored and Lauper had two hits, three RBI and a run scored.
Olivia Robinson had three hits, with a double, an RBI and three runs scored and Sidney Tomasso, Bella Romano and Hali Jenner had two hits each.
Tomasso had a double and scored three runs, and Romano had a double, three RBI and two runs scored, while Jenner had two RBI and a run scored.
Alyssa Sindoni had a hit, two RBI and two runs scored and Jaydn Babcock had a hit.
Jenner struck out six on the mound.
NEB 6, Sayre 0,
suspended game
The Panthers got three first inning runs, and three in the second, but the game was stopped in the middle of the second inning due to heavy rain.
Maisie Neuber had two hits, with a home run and a double, along with three RBI in the early going and Emily Susanj had two doubles and a run scored.
Kayleigh Thoman and Melanie Shumway had hits.
Thailey Franklin struck out two in a perfect inning before the game was stopped.
LACROSSE
Notre Dame 8, Owego 5
Down 4-1 at the half, the Crusaders scored six unanswered goals in the second half to take control of the game as Notre Dame stayed unbeaten.
Owen Spring had five goals for the Crusaders and Kellan Murphy had two goals and Shane Maloney had a goal and two assists. Austin Jerzak had two assists.
Grant Crossley had 16 saves in net for Notre Dame.
Aidan Both, Justin Brown, Nicholas Maslin and Mason Willis each had one goal and one assist for Owego. Brandon Worzel had 14 saves for Owego.
BOYS’ GOLF
Notre Dame 221, Newark Valley 230
Nate Murray had a 47 to earn medalist honors for the Crusaders and Jackson Potter was one shot back.
Jacob Steed shot 62 and Dylan O’Toule shot 64.
Cody Gonzalez shot 65 and Kathryn Gough had a round of 66.
Shawn Deer shot 56 for Newark Valley.
