Sayre Coach Jamie VanDuzer knew this was a big spot in the game. His team had extended their lead to five heading into the bottom half of the fifth inning in a big cross divisional matchup at Wellsboro. But, Wellsboro had rallied with two outs, scored a run, and found themselves with the bases loaded and the tying run coming to the plate in one of the most feared hitters in all of District 4, Darryn Callahan.
VanDuzer’s message to his pitcher Zach Moore was simple.
“Keep the ball down and away,” VanDuzer recalled about what he told his pitcher during the mound visit. “If you leave him a ball down and in he is going to crush it somewhere.”
That’s just what Moore did. After throwing a first-pitch ball, Moore beat Callahan with an elevated fastball up and away. Then, he came back with a picture perfect pitch, low off the plate away to the lefty slugger and got Callahan to roll over one and hit a slow ground ball to first to end the inning. It was sequences such as that, with runners on with two outs, that Sayre dominated offensively and, in the field, en route to a 12-7 victory Monday evening to improve to 9-0.
The Redskins had come into Monday’s game scoring double digit runs in all of their first eight games, and they continued their mashing ways against Wellsboro and their top pitcher Zach Rowland.
Sayre pounded out 15 hits on the evening. But, on a night where Wellsboro pounded out 16 hits of their own, two-out hitting was the difference as Sayre scored six runs with two outs, all in the first five innings, to give them an 8-3 lead.
After getting out of the aforementioned jam in the bottom of the fifth, the Redskins reminded everyone why they may be the most feared power hitting team in all of District 4. Brayden Horton hit a home run to right field to lead off the inning. Luke Horton hit a ball into the right-center gap that one hopped against the fence at the cavernous Wellsboro baseball field. After Luke Horton scored on an error, Zach Garrity hit a no-doubter to left field that went an approximate 360 feet as Sayre extended their lead to 12-4 and chased Wellsboro relief pitcher Conner Adams from the mound.
Wellsboro rallied for three more of their own in the bottom half of the sixth and Cameron Brought pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, but Sayre’s Josh Arnold set down the top of the Hornet order 1-2-3 as Sayre came away with a huge win to start a week of five games for the Redskins.
Garrity had three hits, with a double and a home run, driving in three and scoring three runs.
Mason Houseknecht, Jake Burgess, Brayden Horton and Luke Horton all had two hits in the game.
Brayden Horton had the home run, two RBI and two runs scored, Burgess scored a run, Luke Horton had a double and scored a run and Houseknecht had an RBI and scored two runs.
Moore and David Northrup had doubles. Northrup had an RBI and scored a run and Moore scored two runs and drove in a run.
Kannon VanDuzer had a hit and two RBI and Jackson Hubbard hd a hit and an RBI.
Kaeden Mann had three hits, with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored for Wellsboro.
Conner Adams, Cameron Brought, Isaac Keane, Blake Hamblin and Caden Smith all had two hits in the game.
Brought had a double and scored a run, Adams and Hamblin each scored a run and Smith had an RBI.
Callahan had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Dylan Abernathy had a hit and an RBI, while Brock Hamblin had a hit.
