Sayre boys close out 2022 with win

SAYRE — The Sayre Redskins bounced back at home on Friday against Williamson for a big 77-32 win powered by Nick Pellicano and Jackson Hubbard combining for 41 points.
Sayre jumped all over the Warriors early, with Hubbard starting hot with 14 points in the first quarter to lead his team to a 22-12 lead after one.
The Redskins continued to dominate heading into the half with Pellicano taking the lead with eight points in the second as Sayre rode a 47-22 lead into the break.
Pellicano continued to dominate in the third where he netted another 12 points to give Sayre a commanding 66-26 lead.
With the game well in hand, the reserves closed things out for the Redskins in the fourth as they cruised to their third win of the year.
Pellicano scored a game-high 22 points in the effort, and also added seven boards and two assists.
Hubbard poured in 19 points as well and recorded two steals, and four rebounds as well.
Zack Senese recorded 12 points with one steal, Zack Garrity added 11 points with six rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block, Will Trump scored five points with four steals, Mike Griffin netted three points, Hudson Trump scored two points with four boards, and Westley Kelsey added one point.
Sayre’s next contest will be next Friday on the road against NP-Liberty with a start time of 7:30 p.m.
