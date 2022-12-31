Sayre boys close out 2022 with win

Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard rockets to the rim and an easy two points against Williamson on Friday.

 Review Photo/MATT PATTON

SAYRE — The Sayre Redskins bounced back at home on Friday against Williamson for a big 77-32 win powered by Nick Pellicano and Jackson Hubbard combining for 41 points.

Sayre jumped all over the Warriors early, with Hubbard starting hot with 14 points in the first quarter to lead his team to a 22-12 lead after one.