SAYRE — Mason Hughey scored a hat trick as the Redskins picked up a win over Williamson on Monday, 3-1.
Sayre led 2-1 at the half, and Hughey capped his hat trick 20 minutes into the second half.
Connor Young had an assist for Sayre in the game.
Caleb Morgan scored for Williamson in the game.
Sayre had nine shots in the game and Williamson had six shots.
Duncan Kerr had six saves for Williamson and and Cole Gelhutis had six saves for the Redskins.
Athens 7, NP-Liberty 1
Daniel Horton and Jared Ammerman each had hat tricks for Athens in the victory on Monday.
Cody Blakeman added a goal for Athens in the win.
Nate Quinn had three assists for the Wildcats in the victory.
Athens had 17 shots and nine corner kicks and Asher Ellis was in goal.
NP-Liberty had one corner kick and Stetson McGovern had 13 saves.
Caiden Alexander scored for NP-Liberty in the game.
“I’m happy with the way the team played tonight,” Athens coach Jake Lezak said. “We were able to use a lot of younger players who have been working really hard. The older players and younger players mixed together very well on the field. At one point in the game we had six players who were sophomores and freshmen on the field.
“Those boys are getting along very well and that sense of what a team is showed tonight when I put so many young guys on there.”
NEB 7, Towanda 1
Brandon Kuhn scored four goals as the NEB boys beat Towanda 7-1 on Monday in NTL soccer action.
Justin Jampo, Gavin Merritt and Daniel Seeley added goals in the win.
Jampo had two assists in the game and Kuhn, Merritt and Cesar Alvarez had assists.
NEB had 23 shots and seven corner kicks and Garrett Cooper had 10 saves.
Nick Place scored for Towanda, who had 12 shots and two corner kicks. Cody Griffith and Austin Fowler combined for 14 saves for Towanda.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
South Williamsport 4, Sullivan County 1
Bethany Beinlich scored off a Chloe Burke assist for the Griffins in the loss.
Olivia Castella had two goals for South and Piper Minier and Payton Mathieson had goals.
South had seven corner kicks and seven saves in net and Sullivan had one corner and 16 saves in goal.
