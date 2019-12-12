TOWANDA — The Sayre boys edged Towanda 54-51 in NTL hoops action on Wednesday night.
Corbin Brown scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to help Sayre hold on for the win and Luke Horton had five points, including a three, in the final quarter.
Zach Moore led Sayre with 15 points in the game andBrown had 12, while Horton had eight.
Dominic Fabbri had seven points for the Redskins and Matt Lane had six points.
Brayden Horton had five points and Connor Young finished with one point for Sayre.
Sayre led 28-19 at the half, but Towanda fought back in the second half.
Tanner Kunkle led the Black Knights with 17 points, including nine, with two threes, in the final eight minutes.
Kolby Hoffman had 14 points and Trent Kithcart had 10 points for the Black Knights.
Neal Austin had five points for Towanda and
Justin Schoonover had three points, while Octavious Chacona had two points.
Kunkle had five rebounds, an assist and a steal for Towanda and Hoffman had five boards, with an assist. Schoonover had three rebounds and two assists and Kithcart had six rebounds and two assists, with three steals, while Chacona had two assists and a steal, with a board.
Sayre won the JV game 39-26. Zach Garrity led Sayre with 13 points and Logan Lambert led the Black Knights with seven.
Wellsboro 54, NEB 38
Joseph Grab had 28 points to lead the Hornets to the win.
Liam Manning had 10 points for Wellsboro and Isaac Keane had seven points, while Conner Adams finished with five points and Ty Morral had four points.
Clayton Conner had 10 points for NEB and Lucas Crown had eight points, while Nick Marino finished with six points.
Andy Crown had five points for the Panthers and Dan Williams had four, while Jordan Lynch had three and Tony Bisigano had two points.
Adams had three boards and Carson Davis had five rebounds.
Grab had three boards, four steals and four assists, Keane had four boards, three steals and two assists and Manning had a double-double with 10 boards.
Canton 58, NP-Mansfield 56
The Warriors got 16 points from Cooper Kitchen and 14 from Isaiah Niemieczyk in the victory.
Ben Knapp had nine points and Caiden Williams and Zach Rentzel each finished with seven points.
Evan Landis had two points and Cameron Bellows, Joel Schoonover and Reese Allen all had one point.
NP-Mansfield got 17 points from Logan Tokarz and Jacob Evans had 11 points, while Curtis Strange finished with 10 points.
Alex Stein had eight points and Dominic Garverick finished with six points and Sammy Lawrence had four points.
Wyalusing 65, NP-Liberty 56
The Rams got a career-best 22 points from Grayden Cobb in the victory.
Shane Fuhrey and Mitchell Burke each had 12 points for the Rams and Matt Brown finished with 10 points.
Hunter Moss had six points and Abram Bennett had three points.
Burke had 10 boards for a double-double with two assists and a steal and Fuhrey had three boards and two steals, while Cobb had two steals and three rebounds, with a block and an assist.
Duncan Zeafla led NP-Liberty with 12 points and Noah Spencer finished with 11 points.
Colton Litzelman had eight in the game and Brandon Thompson, Koleton Roupp and Kevin Alexander each finished with seven points.
Bryan Bogaczyk and Sam Shedden each chipped in with two points.
Athens 82, Williamson 43
Aaron Lane had 26 points and JJ Babcock finished with 23 for the Wildcats in the win.
Brady Smith hit three threes on his way to nine points and Tucker Brown had eight points, while Keegan Rude finished with six points.
Troy Pritchard had four points and Shayne Reid had three, while Jonathan Smith had two points and Damian Hudson finished with one point.
Brown had five assists and five boards, with four steals and two blocks and Mason Lister had two boards, an assist and three steals.
Hudson had a steal, four assists and two boards and Babcock had six boards and three steals, with four assists.
Reid had a board and an assist, Jonathan Smith had a rebound, Pritchard had five boards and lane had four assists, a steal and six boards.
Rude had eight rebounds and two assists and Brady Smith had a steal and two rebounds.
Williamson got 30 points from Kolby Allen in the game and Carter Strange and Devin O’Dell each had five points, while Brennan Bolt had three points.
Troy 66, CV 41
The Trojans got 21 points from Ty Barrett in the victory.
Nick Williams had 13 points for the Trojans and Mason Imbt finished with eight points.
Zeb Oldroyd had six points in the game and Caleb Binford had five points, while Dom Ayers and Isaiah Rinebolt each finished with four points.
Justin Chimics and Robert Rogers each had two points for Troy and Ethan VanNoy had a point.
Imbt had seven boards and two steals, with a block and an assist and Ayers had six boards and three steals and an assist.
VanNoy had a rebound and two assists and Rogers had six steals and three assists, with five boards.
Barrett had four rebounds and three steals, with a block and Williams had three rebounds and three assists, with a steal.
CV got 16 points from Seth Huyler and Dustin VanZile had eight points and McGwire Painter finished with six points.
Joel Heck had three points and Joe Easton, Owen Fitzwater, Ben Cooper and Darius Johnson all finished with two points.
