The Sayre boys’ soccer team had its season end with an 11-0 loss to top-seeded Millville in the District 4 playoffs on Tuesday.
Despite the loss, Sayre coach Greg Hughey knows how much the team has grown over the past year.
“For our team, from where we’ve come last year to this year, we’re night and day,” Hughey said. “Last year, we weren’t anywhere near districts and this year we’re in districts.
“I’m very proud to coach these guys. I’ve been happy to coach them. They’re a great group of kids. We’ve had a fun season, we’ve tasted winning a little bit this year. I think we’ve come a long way.”
Despite the loss the Redskins coach was happy with the effort, as they started out strong, holding Millville scoreless the first 23 minutes.
“Even though we had a tough loss today, I’m still proud of the guys,” Hughey said. “They fought, they gave effort. We win as a team, we lose as a team. They just moved the ball better than we did.”
Cameron Laudbach started the scoring for Millville at 17:13 off a rebound.
Laubauch had five goals in the game.
Laubach scored the next goal and then Aaron Hack scored off a Laubach assist, before Micah Savidge scored to cap the first half scoring at 7:28.
Laubach scored on a direct kick in the second half, before Hack scored again and then Dylan Klinger scored off a Laubach assist.
Klinger scored again before Laubach got his fourth goal.
Hack capped his hat trick, then Laubach scored his fifth goal, and Sawyer Woodenhouse capped the scoring.
For Sayre it was a good way for the seniors to end their career, playing in the district playoffs.
“I’m glad that we got here for our seniors,” Hughey said. “They weren’t able to get to a district game throughout their careers and we finally got to one. I’m just tickled that they got to taste what it’s like to go to a district game.”
