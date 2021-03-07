COCOLAMUS – Defensive toughness and aggressiveness carried the No. 5 seed East Juniata Tigers over the No. 8 seed Sayre Redskins by the final score of 48-37 in a District 4 Class 2A semifinal boys basketball game on Saturday at East Juniata High School.
“It’s the same old (philosophy) that we’ve said — one possession, one stop at a time, one score at a time,” Tigers coach Justin Hazel said. “I said we put ourselves in a great spot. Play basketball have a little fun with it. We’ve got nothing to lose and that was kind of the mindset. We’re not going to run plays, let’s just go out and play basketball. Just bunker down on D and let’s go.”
Sayre came out the gates swinging on the offensive side of the ball, working the ball inside as multiple players contributed to the opening quarter. The Redskins showed great patience with the ball, chewing the clock before finding and hitting an open shot. Sayre had baskets from five different players who scored at least one basket in the frame.
For a while, the Tigers managed to answer with shots of their own however, the shots then just did not seem to fall later on, allowing Sayre to pull away with a 15-7 lead at the end of the first.
But that was when East Juniata turned it up defensively attacking the Redskins in a variety of ways. The Tigers did not give up a single basket for the majority of the second quarter.
The Sayre offense was held to just five points in the frame with all of the points coming from Jackson Hubbard while East Juniata chipped away at the lead thanks to the inside presence of Dylan Wagner. The Redskins clung to a 20-16 lead heading into halftime.
The defense did not let up in the third quarter as Sayre struggled to make its shots from beyond the arc. Even when Sayre managed to get the ball inside, the Redskins were immediately met by Wagner who was swatting shots left and right.
“The shots were falling in the first half and then in the second half the ball just didn’t seem to bounce our way and you’re going to have nights where that happens,” Sayre coach Devin Shaw said. “Credit to East Juniata, they’re a very good basketball team. They played good defense which frustrated us a little, but all the credit to them.”
The East Juniata defense only allowed a point in the quarter which was a free-throw made by Matt Lane. The Tigers used their defense to spark their offense with the majority of their points coming via the fast break.
“All season we played zone, we’ve had a really good zone all season. I think we have the third best defense in the TVL,” Hazel said. “They then looked a little too comfortable with our zone, they’ve prepped for it a lot, they haven’t seen us play a lot of man and I know our guys could do it, so I said let’s go. They just got off a long bus ride and let’s see if they can hang with us here, so we gave it a try and it worked. Credit to our kids, they bunkered down and said we’re not going to allow them to score anymore.”
Sayre was not going away without a fight as in the fourth quarter, as the shots began to fall again for the Redskins. After being down by nearly 20 points, they managed to claw their way back within a single-digits.
“They didn’t put their heads down, kept fighting,” Shaw said. “I mean the third quarter shots weren’t falling and you could just put your head down and quit, or you can keep fighting and that’s what we’ve been teaching all year.”
East Juniata was able to weather the storm behind the efforts of Tanner Barth and Wayne Dressler. Barth scored a game-high of 13 points while Dressler added another 12 points for the game. But without question the unsung hero of the game was Wagner who had a double-double for the Tigers, scoring 12 points while collecting 14 rebounds.
“I think this was his first double-double game of the season,” Hazel said. “That was the game plan once their big went out, it was to try and get him at least a touch because everything opens up from there.”
Sayre was led by senior guard Zach Moore who scored 12 points all of which were from beyond the arc. Hubbard was the other Sayre player to in double figures with 10 points.
Sayre ends its season at (6-14) but Shaw is extremely proud of the way his team fought all season long, including the team’s major upset over the number one seeded Muncy.
“It was up and down, obviously our record isn’t what it looks like when you have a playoff team — our league was extremely tough — so I think that helped us in some ways that we were able to get here and win that first game with Muncy,” Shaw said. “Record wise not as good, but tough kids, I mean extremely hard environment — wearing masks, they didn’t complain one time throughout the year. That’s tough for those kids, I’m extremely proud with how they fought all season no matter what our record was this season.”
East Juniata moves to (10-10) and will head to Williamsport on Friday for the District 4 Class 4A championship game against Wyalusing.
