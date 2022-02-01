Sayre boys snap 11-game skid

SAYRE — The Sayre boys basketball team snapped its 11-game losing streak with a 70-44 victory over Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech on Monday night.
Sayre jumped out to a 16-0 lead before Ben Mottern got CMVT on the board with 2:20 left in the opening quarter.
Josh Arnold scored 10 of his team-high 20 points in the first to help give Sayre a 23-8 lead.
Dom Fabbri scored 10 of his 13 points in the second quarter, and Sayre led 48-19 at halftime
Sayre coach Devin Shaw touched on some of the things his team did well to help get the win.
“The first thing I think was ball movement,” he said. “We passed the ball a lot better and more than we have all year.”
Sayre also worked in a full-court press throughout the first half, which created struggles for the CMVT offense.
“We tried to do some different things defensively and switched defenses,” Shaw said. “In the first quarter, we did one kind of press and in the second quarter we ran a different one. In the third quarter, we threw a bunch of different defenses in there. Being able to switch defenses and staying on the same page really helped.”
With Sayre ahead 60-41 after three quarters, Shaw pulled his starters and gave the younger players some minutes.
The Sayre bench erupted after every basket.
“For some of them it was their first varsity experience and some of their first varsity points,” Shaw said. “I liked the way the starters were cheering them on from the bench.”
With the win, Sayre moves to 3-12 on the season — with a 2-10 record in NTL play — and still has a chance to sneak into the District IV playoffs.
Shaw noted some important games on the remaining schedule.
“We had a couple close games with Liberty and Northeast (Bradford) when we played them the first time, so if we can get those two and maybe one more, we have a chance to possibly make districts,” he said. “This is good to put us on the right path and hopefully get those other two.”
Sayre lost 51-50 to NEB and 55-52 to North Penn-Liberty earlier this season.
Both of those matchups are on the road.
Sayre will also face Canton, Cowanesque Valley and Wyalusing in its remaining games.
The first of those games is on the road against Canton at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
