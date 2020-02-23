Matt Lane couldn’t miss. The Sayre guard had hit an early three, and then caught fire right before halftime. He hit three threes in the last 100 seconds of the first half and Sayre led in what many would consider an upset over Bloomsburg, 27-23 at Halftime. In the end Bloomsburg came alive and won 65-50. Off the dribble, catch and shoot, or a size-up, it didn’t matter. Anything Lane turned to gold.
“Matt is a good shooter and he certainly has that green light,” said Sayre coach Devin Shaw. “He really provided a spark for us.”
And, when Sayre took a 30-25 lead three minutes into the third quarter, the Panthers messed up a substitution. Coach John O’Shea had to use a timeout to get his lineup sorted out. It turned out to be one of the best timeouts he called all year. His team finished the quarter on a 15-5 lead and took a 40-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Players make mistakes and coaches make mistakes,” said O’Shea. “What was important there was not to dwell on it, stay calm, and start to chip away.”
They didn’t chip away at the Sayre league as so much take a stick of dynamite to it, just 30 seconds later, Adam McGinley tied the game up at 30 and a few minutes later, Bryan Badelato converted an and one at 34. That would be the last tie of the game. Bloomsburg would take a 40-35 lead into the fourth quarter, where they had saved their best for last.
Sayre still had some life though. On back to back possessions they cut the lead to 3, only for the Panthers to score three point plays the old fashioned plays both times, one each by McGinley and Badelato. After another Bloomsburg three, they led 49-40 and with Sayre in foul trouble, it was all but over.
Still, Sayre wouldn’t quit. Dom Fabri hit a three to make it 53-45 with 2:21 to go. But, that’s as close they could get. Bloomsburg shot 41 foul shots, and they knocked down the ones they needed late as they advanced to the district final, 65-50. The Panthers will take on Wyalusing for their first title in 22 years.
For Sayre, Matt Lane had 19, Corbin Brown had 16, and Dom Fabri had 13. They will take on Canton with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
