LERAYSVILLE — Luke Horton had 20 points and Dom Fabbri had 11 to lead Sayre to a 55-49 season-opening win at Northeast Bradford on Monday as both teams kicked off the season.
Connor Young had eight points in the win and Zach Moore finished with six points.
Matt Lane, Zach Garrity and Josh Arnold all had three points each and Jackson Hubbard finished with one point.
Lane had five assists and two steals, Fabbri had two steals and four assists and Horton had three steals, two blocks and an assist.
Horton had a lay-up and a three-pointer to help Sayre go up 52-43 in the fourth. NEB tried to get back into the game, but Sayre went 3-for-6 from the line down the stretch to seal the win.
In his first game with the Panthers former North Rome Christian standout Nick Beers had 25 points and seven rebounds, with two assists and two steals.
Dan Seeley had 18 points and two rebounds, with two assists and two steals.
Ethan Finch and Lucas Crown each had three points in the game. Finch had five rebounds and three assists, with two steals and Crown had three rebounds and two assists.
Mt. Carmel 61, Athens 40
Mason Lister had 16 points and J.J. Babcock finished with 13 for the Wildcats in the loss.
Nolan Carling had four points and Carson Smith finished with three for Athens.
Tucker Brown and Chris Mitchell finished with two points each in the game.
