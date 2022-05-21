Sayre completes emphatic comeback against Montgomery

SAYRE — Down 4-0 in the third inning to Montgomery in the first round of the Class AA District IV playoffs, the Sayre baseball team dug deep and stormed back to win 18-8 on Friday evening.
Montgomery’s Noah Gearhart sent a shock through Sayre’s system with an RBI triple in the first inning and later scored on an error making the score 2-0.
The Red Raiders scored two more runs in the second inning off of an RBI single from Thayden Miller and an error.
“When you don’t play from behind very often sometimes you wonder how the kids will respond,” Sayre head coach Jamie VanDuzer said.
Oakley Gorman led off the third inning with a double for the Redskins, and Brayden Horton followed up with an RBI triple lined into right field.
In what turned out to be a momentum shifting moment, Luke Horton smashed an RBI triple over the center fielder’s head and scored on a throwing error.
Now trailing 4-3, Dom Fabbri hit an RBI triple of his own into deep right field to give Sayre a 5-4 lead.
“When one of them starts going it seems like they all kind of go together, but to me it seems like when everyone is in a slump, they are in a slump together,” coach VanDuzer said.
Luke Horton said that the team’s energy is contagious and having large offensive outbursts is nothing new for them.
“It is just a matter of time every single game before we catch fire. The atmosphere in the dugout is huge because everyone gets hyped up when we get rolling,” he said.
Montgomery scored two runs in the fourth inning to snatch back a 6-5 lead. One run scored on an error and Miller hit his second RBI single of the game.
Zach Garrity and Luke Horton reached base on walks for Sayre in the fourth inning. David Northrup scored both runners on a line drive single into left field.
Sayre poured on four more runs in the fifth inning to take a commanding 12-6 lead. Garrity hit an RBI single, Northrup hit his second RBI single of the evening, Kannon VanDuzer hit a sacrifice fly and the other run came from an intentional walk to Luke Horton.
Sayre ended the game in style as Kannon VanDuzer hit a two run home run over the fence in center field, ending the game in the sixth inning.
Luke Horton went 3-for-3 with three RBI, Northrup went 3-for-3 with four RBI, VanDuzer went 3-for-4 with four RBI, and Joey VanAllen went 2-for-2
Luke Horton pitched 5 ⅔ innings and only allowed one earned run while striking out five.
Sayre advances to play the winner of today’s Muncy-Southern Columbia game on Tuesday with a location yet to be determined.
“I think if we play our game, we can beat anybody. There are some very good teams in Class AA but I would bet on my guys,” Luke Horton said.
