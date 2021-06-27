SAYRE — All three sayre pitchers excelled on the mound and seven Sayre batters registered a hit in an all around dominant performance defeating Tunkhannock 22-5 on Saturday evening in Sayre.
Sayre started off the game slowly going down in order to start the inning and gave up three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
“I always tell them that the game is never over and play the full six innings, Sayre head coach Aaron Raupers said. “We have been down one other game too so the top of the order has to start playing a little better in the first inning especially because we have gone down 1-2-3 in the past three games.”
The Sayre offense woke up and did so in emphatic fashion for the remainder of the game. Shaine Strickland was 2-4 with 4 RBI, Brady Flynn was 2-3 with 3 RBI, and Jordan Brown was 2-4 with 4 RBI. Justin Koeing also played well going 1-2 with 2 RBI, and was walked twice.
“I liked the bottom of our order which I think had four or five hits which is a big confidence builder for the next couple of games, Raupers said. “Having a lead like that is very important because I can decide who to pitch and it gives me breathing room.”
The pitching staff provided plenty of breathing room for the Sayre coaching staff breezing its way through the Tunkhannock lineup. Flynn pitched 2 innings striking out four batters and only allowed one run.
Koenig pitched one hitless inning striking out two batters and Brown pitched one inning only allowing a single run.
“It was great because our first two games we only really pitched with one pitcher,” Raupers said. “So this game we were able to work multiple pitchers in case we go deep in the tournament. They were able to get some mound time and know how to handle themselves in tough situations.”
Sayre has its sights set high and will be tested in its upcoming game against Athens on Wednesday June 30.
“We expect to win districts; that was our main goal this year,” Raupers said. “Wednesday we play Athens again which is a fun game and it will be the second time in a week so there will be a lot of people here so it will be fun.”
