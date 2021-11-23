The Sayre Elks held its annual Hoop Shoot on Sunday at the Athens High School gym.
The event also included a basketball clinic for the 8 to 13 year old basketball players who later competed in the hoop shoot.
In the boys contest, Ethan Glielmi won the 8-9 year old contest with 14 made shots. Seamus Keeley finished second.
In the 10-11 contest, Braiden Judson sank 19 free throws to earn the win. Josh Maye was second with 13 made shots and Michael Sutryk was third with 11 makes. Judson earned the Outstanding Shooter award for the boys with his 19 made shots.
Huntley Thompson and Eli Hobday each made 17 foul shots, but Thompson would hit 4 out of 5 in overtime to earn the championship. Hobday was second and Carson Rockwell was third with 16 made shots.
In the girls competition, Anna Zeller made 10 shots to win the 8-9 year old contest.
In the 10-11 girls contest, Elliana Mosher took home the title and Addison Glielmi was second.
Ali Hollett won the 12-13 year old competition with 15 made foul shots. Payton Sutryk was second with 9 makes and Ariel Christman was third with 8 made shots. Hollett earned the Outstanding Shooter award for the girls.
All winners will advance to the Northeast District Hoop Shoot on Jan. 23 at Bloomsburg Middle School.
