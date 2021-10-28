ATHENS — The annual Sayre Elks Hoop Shoot will return to the Valley on Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Athens Area High School gym.
This year’s event will also feature a basketball clinic led by local varsity basketball coaches. Both the clinic and hoop shoot are free.
Registration will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with the basketball clinic running from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The hoop shoot will begin at noon.
“After a year off, we are thrilled to be holding the Sayre Elks Hoop Shoot once again. This has always been a popular event here in the Valley and we are looking to continue that tradition,” said Sayre Elks Hoop Shoot coordinator Pat McDonald.
“We also thought it would be great to have a basketball clinic on the same day and we are happy to have the help of our local varsity basketball coaches. This will be a great chance for young basketball players to learn from local coaches and also compete in a great event.”
The Elks Hoop Shoot is for kids ages 8 through 13 and winners will advance from the local contest through districts, states, regionals and nationals. The Sayre Elks will pay travel costs for the local winners as they advance through the competition.
With the Towanda Elks Lodge now closed, the Sayre Elks Hoop Shoot will be the local contest for those in the Towanda area.
