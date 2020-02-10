The Sayre boys basketball squad fell to Bloomsburg, 74-46, after pacing with the out of division foe in the first half but faltering in the second with only 17 points scored on Saturday night.
For the Redskins, Zach Moore led the team with 18 points, Corbin Brown had eight points, Dominick Fabbri finished with six points, Connor Young and Ethan Miller each had four points and Matthew Lane added two.
GIRLS
Athens 45, Lansing 29
The Athens Lady Wildcats defeated to Lansing 45-29 in local basketball action on Saturday evening.
Leading the Wildcats was Caydence Macik with 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Kayleigh Miller finished with 13 points, five rebounds, three steals, and three assists, Haley Barry had seven points, four rebounds, two steals and four assists, Megan Collins added five points, two rebounds, a steal and a assist, Kasidy Peterson had four points, two rebounds and one steal, and Avery Priester finished with two points, two rebounds, two steals and five assists.
