Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.