SAYRE — The 2021-2022 season has been a trying one for Sayre’s youthful Lady Redskins and got no easier Friday with Williamson in town.
Sayre led in the early seconds, but Williamson rolled from there to a 42-11 Northern Tier League win.
The Warriors led the home team 9-2 after a quarter, and was up 22-4 at the half.
Abbie McGaughey led Sayre’s defensive effort with eight rebounds. Gabby Shaw had four points, five boards and two deflections, Jazz DeKay had a team-high five points — adding three deflections and two steals — and Reagan McCutcheon had a pair of steals.
Williamson’s Grace Stephens led all scorers with 18 points — 10 in the first half — and teammate Taylor Rae Jones added 12 points with 10 in the second half.
Sayre will host Northeast Bradford at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Athens 40, Wellsboro 30
ATHENS — Wellsboro stayed with the host Wildcats early, trailing 10-8 after a quarter.
Athens gained a bit of separation in the second quarter and led 24-14 — a lead the Wildcats would maintain in the second half — at the break.
For Athens, Karlee Bartlow couldn’t be stopped. She dropped in 13 of her game-high 21 points in the first half. Caydence Macik scored 12 points for the Wildcats.
Bartlow grabbed seven rebounds and added four steals, three assists and two blocks for Athens, and Macik had seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Addy Wheeler finished with six steals and two assists, Emma Bronson had a pair of assists and Olivia Bartlow had two blocks.
Paige Logsdon finished with 12 points for Wellsboro, and Emma Coolidge chipped in nine points.
Athens is scheduled to visit Wyalusing at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
