SAYRE — The Sayre girls basketball team fell 44-24 to Cowanesque Valley on Thursday night.
Cowanesque Valley led 8-4 after one quarter and took a 21-9 lead into the half.
The Indians continued to build their lead by outsourcing Sayre 18-6 in the third quarter on their way to the win.
Gabby Shaw led Sayre with seven points and Liz Shaw had six.
Jazz DeKay added four points for Sayre and Kendra Merrill had three.
Maddie Mallard led Cowanesque Valley with 16 points and Ella Churchill had 11.
The loss concludes Sayre’s season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.