Sayre girls top Canton, win first game since 2020

SAYRE — In a close back-and-forth matchup where the Sayre girls took on the Canton Lady Warriors on Tuesday, the Lady Redskins captured their first win of the year on a Gabby Shaw putback with 1.3 seconds on the clock by a score of 29-28.
During the opening minutes of the game, Canton’s full-court press made life difficult for the Lady Redskins as they struggled to break it.
Heading down the stretch of the first quarter after knocking down a three-pointer to close the game to 8-4, Kaitlyn Sutton would throw up a heave at the buzzer from half court to cut the game to 8-7 and flip the momentum in Sayre’s favor.
“Those two threes in the first quarter got us within 8-7,” Sayre Head Coach Bob Fauver said. “It gave us a little momentum but it was nip and tuck the whole way.”
The rest of the game would go back and forth, with neither team getting much of an edge, until the final play of the game.
With time ticking down with the score at 28-27, Sayre’s Meghan Flynn missed a jump shot — but Gabby Shaw was able to grab the rebound and put up the shot before time expired to give them the win.
“They were up most of the fourth quarter until the end, (the key was) just staying together and not giving up,” Fauver said of his takeaways from their first win. “Even when it looked bleak they stuck with it … Hopefully, this will carry on, we’ve been close a lot of times.”
It was a huge accomplishment for the Lady Redskins, who have been close to coming away with a win on multiple occasions, and they were finally able to pull one off and get over the hump.
“We were close in a couple of games, and it’s a learning experience,” Fauver said of his team’s continued growth this year. “If you look at the total program, we are young.”
Tuesday night’s victory was the first win for the Sayre varsity program since the 2019-2020 season.
Sayre’s Sutton led the way, scoring 12 points in the effort, and also dishing out four assists.
Elizabeth Shaw added 10 points and four assists, Flynn recorded eight boards, Rylee Lantz added six, and Gabby Shaw hit the game-winner.
“To win a close one is satisfying.,” Fauver said. “We were behind, but it’s a tribute to the girls, and we kept grinding, and we got the basket at the end … It was a total team effort because everyone had to contribute.”
Canton was paced by Molly Ward with 14 points, and Emmie Tymeson with 10.
Sayre will look to build on their big win on Thursday when they host CV at 6 p.m., while Canton will take on NP-Mansfield on Thursday at home with a 7:30 p.m. start.
