Sayre girls top Canton, win first game since 2020

Sayre’s Kaitlyn Sutton drives towards the hoop during their contest with Canton on Tuesday.

 Review Photo/NICK COYLE

SAYRE — In a close back-and-forth matchup where the Sayre girls took on the Canton Lady Warriors on Tuesday, the Lady Redskins captured their first win of the year on a Gabby Shaw putback with 1.3 seconds on the clock by a score of 29-28.

During the opening minutes of the game, Canton’s full-court press made life difficult for the Lady Redskins as they struggled to break it.