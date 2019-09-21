WYALUSING- The Sayre Redskins continued their hot start to the 2019 season and improved to 4-1 after defeating the Wyalusing Rams on the road on Friday night, 41-20. The Rams found themselves in a hole early, and could never find their footing in the game that contained more than 25 penalties on both teams.
The Redskins jumped out to an early lead and never gave it up. After the first quarter and a couple plays in the second, Sayre was up 27-0. Star running back Isaiah Firestine ran in two short scores to start the game followed by a two-yard Pat Casterline touchdown run to close out the first quarter 21-0. Firestine’s second score of the game came after Sayre’s Donovan Wynn blocked a punt and recovered the ball inside Wyalusing’s 2.
On the second play in the second quarter, Sayre’s Corbin Brown intercepted a pass from Wyalusing’s Mitchell Burke to give the Redskins possession at the Rams 42. The next play, Sayre quarterback Brayden Horton hit Ethan Miller on about ten yards down the middle of the field and Miller made a bee line to the corner of the end zone, shaking off five Wyalusing tacklers for the 42 yard score.
Before the end of the half, Wyalusing would score on a 22 yard touchdown pass to Kashawn Cameron. Cameron would score again in the third quarter, this time the sophomore wide receiver caught a short out pass, turned the corner, and outran everyone on the Sayre defense for a 59 yard touchdown. the talented wide receiver has four touchdown receptions in his last two games.
Sayre recovered a questionable onside kick in the second half that looked to ricochet off of a Sayre special teamer and then capitalized on the lucky bounce with a six yard pass to a wide open Corbin Brown in the middle of the end zone from Horton after a five play drive. After Cameron’s second touchdown later in the quarter the score was 34-14.
In the final quarter, Isaiah Firestine ran in another two yard touchdown for his third of the game and Wyalusing would score one more time, this time on a goal line slant route from Burke to Shane Fuhrey to bring the game to the final score 41-20.
Firstine finished his day with 63 yards and three touchdowns and Horton was 13/25 passing for 232 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a two point conversion. Brown led the receiving corps with five receptions for 91 yards, a touchdown and a two point conversion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.