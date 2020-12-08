While winter sports are back, Sayre will have a couple less sports this year.
The Redskins won’t have a girls’ varsity or JV basketball program, or a swim team this year after low registration numbers for the sports.
For the Sayre girls it is tough not having a season, but coach Eileen Sparduti understands it is what had to happen.
“We are deeply disappointed about not playing a competitive league season,” Sparduti said. “It is especially disheartening for our seniors and juniors. Gabbi Randall and Jazz DeKay have been committed to this program since seventh grade. Jazz was ready to make a solid varsity contribution. Gabbi Randall was on track to reach 500 rebounds. To see them lose a season at this point is heartbreaking. But, in light of the low registration numbers it is the right decision.
“we are planning alternative activities with any interested students. We are offering that right within the current season time frame. In fact, we start tomorrow (today). The sessions will focus on player development and game element breakdowns. It is open to the younger grades as well.”
With everything going on in the past year with Covid, it made the number crunch much harder for Sayre this year.
“At the end of last season, we had a projected 13 possible returning players from grades eight to 11 for this season,” Sparduti said. “Even if one or two choose not to participate we still would have been in a good position to play both a JV and varsity schedule.
“Most of the players would be young, but the season would have offered great experiences for growth. Unfortunately, seven chose not to play this year. While each had her own reasons for that decision, pandemic issues were involved in several. Families had to make some tough calls. Everyone has to decide what is best for their own well being at this time. That is totally understandable.”
Usually losing a season could hurt a team and set back the progress, but with the alternative program the players can keep working on their games.
“With this alternative program, we are not really taking a year off,” Sparduti said. “We have not cancelled basketball, we have just suspended competitive league play. Everything is harder this year, even if you are trying to run a typical season. Who knows how many games or practices teams will actually get in. In some ways, this alternative season is easier to run. It is all internal and dependent on just Sayre’s Covid status. The last two seasons trying to compete with a limited roster were not exactly easy either. We are going to work to keep moving the program forward under less than ideal circumstances.”
The junior high program is playing this year, and four freshmen will be allowed to play with them this year.
“At this point, the junior high season is still going on,” Sparduti said. “There are 12 players registered for that season. We are going to be including these yougn ladies in our developmental program as well. They will have the opportunity to benefit from these clinic-like sessions. Early response to this has been very positive by the families of these younger participants. We will ride their excitment to be in the gym and actively engaged.”
For Sparduti, this isn’t a year off, as she will work with all the Sayre basketball players, not just the varsity girls.
“I am not taking a year away,” Sparduti said. “I will be actively involved in leading this alternative season plan. I am looking forward to spending more time with the junior high group. I spent many years working with the junior high programs and have always enjoyed that age group. It is a critical period of time for forming their perceptions of being a basketball plaeyr and what it means to be a team. You can see a lot of improvement in a short period of time. Mostly, we will want them to be proud and excited about being a Lady Redskin basketball player.”
