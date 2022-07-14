SAYRE — The Sayre Legion baseball team swept Mansfield in a doubleheader on Tuesday, winning the first game 5-1 and the second 4-3. Each game was five innings.
Game 1
Sayre, playing as the home team in the first game, scored four of its five runs in the first inning.
Trailing 1-0, Jackson Hubbard tied the game with an RBI single to score Zack Garrity.
A few batters later, Ronin Ault gave Sayre a 3-1 lead with a two-RBI single.
Karter Green drove in another run with an RBI single to make it 4-1.
The final run of the game came in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI groundout off the bat of Garrity.
Ault had one hit and two RBI for Sayre, while Hubbard and Garrity each had a hit and an RBI.
Kannon VanDuzer, David Hall and Karter Green all had one hit.
Jake Burgess got the win on the mound. He gave up one run on one hit while striking out two and walking four in a complete-game effort.
Game 2
Hubbard gave Sayre a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a sacrifice fly to score Garrity.
Mansfield responded with three runs in the bottom of the first to take a two-run lead.
Ault made it a one-run game with an RBI single to score Luke Horton in the top of the second.
Horton would cross the plate again in the fourth, this time on a wild pitch to tie the game at three.
Sayre re-took the lead in the top of the fifth as Burgess scored when Green reached on an error.
Ault finished the game with one hit and one RBI, and Horton added two singles for Sayre. Hubbard had the one RBI.
Green was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout in two innings of relief.
Ault got the start for Sayre, allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Sayre 14, Towanda 6 (Monday)
TOWANDA — Garrity hit two home runs as Sayre powered past Towanda 14-6 in Legion Baseball action on Monday night.
Garrity hit a two-run homer to put Sayre ahead 2-0 in the top of the first inning.
Sayre plated six runs in the top of the third, highlighted by Garrity’s second homer of the day, another two-run shot.
Will Crossett and Hogan Shaw both had two-RBI singles in the frame.
Towanda got on the board in the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout by Rylee Sluyter.
After Sayre added two more runs in the top of fourth inning to make the score 10-5, Towanda cut the lead in half with four runs in the bottom of the frame.
Alex Bowman reached on an error to score Octavius Chacona, Conner Barnes hit an RBI single and Teagan Irish hit a two-RBI double.
The Sayre offense was not done yet, as Hubbard launched a three-run homer in the fifth to make it 13-5.
Sayre added one more run in the sixth and Towanda plated one in the seventh.
Garrity and Hubbard each had three hits and four RBI to lead the Sayre offense.
Shaw added two hits and three RBI, and Crossett had one hit with two RBI.
Bowman had two hits and one RBI for Towanda, and Irish finished with one hit and two RBI.
